Lightning hosting watch party for Game 7

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning will host an official watch party Saturday night at Armature Works.

The party starts at 7 p.m. on the south lawn.

Full Coverage | Quest for the Cup

The Lightning will take on the Maple Leafs in Toronto for Game 7 in the first-round playoff series between the Atlantic Division rivals.

The Lightning are trying to become the first team to capture three consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the New York Islanders won four straight from 1980-84.

