ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Increased traffic expected Saturday as Trump, "American Freedom Tour" come to town

By Kasey Johns
Talk Radio 1370
Talk Radio 1370
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRxZY_0fd8dieV00

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Expect heavy traffic and potential delays in downtown Austin on Saturday, as the Austin Convention Center plays host to former President Donald Trump and the "American Freedom Tour."

The event is set to run all day Saturday, beginning at 8:15 a.m. and running until 5 p.m. In addition to Trump, others slated to appear include Donald Trump, Jr., former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Ted Nugent, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dinesh D'Souza, actor Kevin Sorbo, Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb, and others.

The Downtown Austin Alliance warned its members on Thursday about potential traffic delays in the immediate area of the Austin Convention Center.

“There could be significant impacts to hotels and businesses within a 2-3 block radius of the Convention Center due to Secret Service protocols,” the alliance’s advisory read. “Please plan and communicate accordingly.”

Donald Trump, Jr., speaking with Talk 1370's Cardle & Woolley Thursday morning, said the event is about speaking to Americans about the problems our country is facing. "Even the people of Austin are probably not enjoying their 8.5% pay cut due to inflation," said Trump. "We've gone around the country, speaking to people, making sure they understand, that they know that there are people still out there fighting for what they actually believe in and what benefits them and their families the most."

Trump Jr. also addressed President Biden's recent criticism of conservatives and his father, with Biden even referring to Trump as "the great MAGA king" earlier this week. "Who would've thought that Joe Biden would come up with one of Trump's best nicknames? Even a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while," said Trump.

Tickets are still available for Saturday's event, online at AmericanFreedomTour.com .

Comments / 1

Related
blackchronicle.com

Funds diverted away from Gulf Coast

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Of the more than 300,000 homes in Texas damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, none were in Coryell County. Located 220 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, this small agricultural...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

New Texas plan for federal Hurricane Harvey aid yields same old result: Funds diverted away from Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Of the more than 300,000 homes in Texas damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, none were in Coryell County. Located 220 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, this small agricultural county was not the place Congress had in mind when it sent Texas more than $4 billion in disaster preparedness money six months following the storm, said U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Planned Parenthood bussing people from across Texas to rally in Austin on Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, pro-choice rallies and protests for abortion rights will be underway outside the Texas State Capitol and the Buford Tower. "No politicians, no judges, no courts should ever be able to take that freedom or right away from any person or from any family and everybody deserves the right to make their own personal medical decisions, including the right to abortion,” said Dyana Limon-Mercado, executive director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Austin taxpayers will fund 'guaranteed income' program

AUSTIN, Texas — The city of Austin will become the first in Texas to offer “guaranteed income” to some of the city’s low income families. The year-long pilot program will send $1,000 checks each month to 85 families at risk of losing their homes. The goal is to help them before they become homeless.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
blackchronicle.com

First-Ever All-Black, All-Female News Anchor Team Unveiled By Texas TV Station | WATCH

*KCEN on Monday, May 2, introduced a new lineup for “Texas Today“ that consisted of three Black women. With this, the news station which is affiliated with NBC has made history as the first news outlet to have an all-Black and all-female team of news anchors, according to a My San Antonio report. The station serves Waco, Temple, Killeen, and the vicinity.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

What’s to Become of Austin’s Unofficial Gay District?

Before Oilcan Harry's opened in 1990, the blocks near Fourth and Colorado were home to Kansas, the Boathouse, and other long-gone gay bars at the edge of the then-emerging Warehouse District. That's not a long enough history for Austin's city code to spare the block that houses Oilcan's from demolition by designating it as a historic district. The buildings, which date to the 1920s and 1930s, likewise don't qualify as landmarks on their own, per a city planning report presented to the city's Historic Landmark Commission.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Ted Nugent
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Kevin Sorbo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Lamb
Person
Dinesh D'souza
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
KVUE

How to keep cool in the Texas heat

AUSTIN, Texas — With the hottest week of the year coming up, many are already looking for ways to cool off. Charlie Mahoney is from Minnesota. He moved to Central Texas about two years ago, and adjusting to the heat hasn't been easy. "It's quite a contrast," said Mahoney,...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#Secret Service#Cardle Woolley#Americans
spectrumlocalnews.com

'It feels like God just threw a bucket of water on us': Low income communities of color facing increased flood risk from poor infrastructure and development

AUSTIN, Texas — May is typically Texas’ rainiest month. While the state is currently experiencing a drought, that actually increases the risk of flash flooding. Climate change is also causing more frequent and severe flooding from severe weather. Even so, the Texas Department of Insurance reports only 14%...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Talk Radio 1370

Talk Radio 1370

Austin, TX
404
Followers
327
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Austin region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Stream, read and download Talk 1370 AM from any computer or the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/talk1370

Comments / 0

Community Policy