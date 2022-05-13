The Nintendo Switch has now outsold the PS4 in the US
By Richard Lawler
The Verge
3 days ago
After Xbox Series X / S topped the US sales charts for game consoles in March based solely on how much money they brought in, things turned back to the usual during April, according to stats announced today by the NPD. The PS5 led April in dollar sales, aligning...
Sony has surprised PlayStation Plus subscribers with a new free goodie for May. Earlier this week, the latest slate of free games on PS Plus went live for users to download to their own PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console. And while this might be the biggest thing that will be happening with PlayStation Plus in May, those who play another popular series are now getting some additional in-game items as well.
There are two different PlayStation Store sales currently live. Together, they discount hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games, plus some PS Vita, PS3, and PS2 games as well. Of course, both sales are limited-time promotions, but right now, PlayStation users can get a variety of critically-acclaimed games for $5 or less. Of course, these -- for the most part -- aren't critically-acclaimed AAA games, as these types of games rarely go on sale for $5 or less. Naturally, most of the games are on the older side as well.
Around two years ago, Sony and Microsoft released their new consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. These new, powerful pieces of kit replaced not just 2013's PlayStation 4 and Xbox One but 2016's PlayStation 4 Pro and 2017's Xbox One X. Now, gamers are wondering if the PS5 and Series X will get upgraded versions with more powerful hardware, too. In this article, we'll explain everything you need to know about PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X Pro.
The Xbox mobile app will really speed up how long it takes to set up your new Xbox Series X, allowing you to get from plugging in the console to playing games on it much faster. Configuring your system settings, and sorting updates can be a real buzzkill after unpacking your console, but you can have all of your console settings prepared through your mobile device to speed things up. If you've picked up one of the Xbox Series X deals and you're ready to get started, here's everything you need to know about setting up your Xbox Series X console via the Xbox mobile app.
Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Having one of the best external SSDs in your toolkit, this data-dominated world will surely cower before you. With it you can better transport your important files around with you—a necessity for gamers, students and professionals alike. That way you can keep your massive games library to hand without it taking up your entire PC storage. Or if your HDD stops working all of a sudden, having everything backed up on a fast and decent size external SSD can be a life-saver.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters. While the e-commerce giant has yet to announce details on this year’s event — which actually spans two days — we’re guessing that Prime Day will return to its traditional July date after delays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Fun Father's Day Gifts for Every Kind of DadSelena Gomez's...
Earlier this week, Google confirmed what we’ve suspected for a long time: the Google Pixel Watch is coming later this fall. And while we learned some details, the reveal was more of a teaser than a full-blown announcement. Some of that was to be expected, and of course, the next few months will be full of speculation about what the final form of the Pixel Watch will be. But one thing Google has to get right is the chip inside.
Sonos announced its most affordable soundbar to date last week. But some of the company’s loyal customers were disappointed by the lack of a less expensive subwoofer to go along with the new Sonos Ray. It felt like the perfect opportunity to announce a product that’s been rumored for months. The only subwoofer that Sonos currently sells is the $749 Sub, which costs more than both the Ray and Beam — so it’s hard to justify as an accessory at those terms.
Last year, Microsoft and Bethesda made a surprising announcement: Its upcoming open-world space-exploration game Starfield would launch on November 22, 2022. While the resulting "11-22-22" release date looked nifty at the time, it wasn't meant to be. On Thursday, Bethesda announced via social media that Starfield would be delayed to...
Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. When’s the best time to upgrade your old TV? Right now!. From 24 to 65...
HP’s upcoming 23.8-inch Z24m monitor is geared toward creative professionals and comes with a webcam that tracks your movement to keep you in the frame during video calls, much like Apple’s Center stage feature in its Studio Display and some iPads (via Ars Technica). The Z24m’s 5MP tiltable webcam sits at the top of the monitor, which, as Ars Technica points out, is supposed to put its focus on you even if other people are in the background of the shot.
Wii Sports is quite possibly one of the console's most popular and straightforward offerings that Nintendo has ever created. It provides relaxing alternatives to normal thrill ride games in the form of relaxing activities like bowling, golf, and more. It became an immediate fan favorite. Between easy gameplay for the whole family, games that include multiple people with only one controller needed to play, and simplified rules to ensure even young ones have a good time, the title was a hit, selling 82 million copies worldwide by 2017. Even with the technically obsolete system, it's still managing to sell copies today. It holds the title of best selling single platform game of all time and best selling Nintendo game of all time. It holds fourth-best in overall games worldwide. Its popularity has reached such proportions that actual contests and events surrounding the game have been created. Game enthusiasts gather to put their sports skills to the ultimate test against their other digital opponents. While Nintendo had previously shown no interest in rebooting the title, the fans' pleas were heard and are now being answered in the form of WII Sports Switch!
One of the most critically-acclaimed games on PlayStation Plus that is available to PlayStation 5 users is going to be removed from the service very soon. When the PS5 first launched, Sony introduced a new library of games from the PS4 that it called the PlayStation Plus Collection. This lineup was meant to provide PS Plus subscribers with a slate of some of the best titles from the PS4 era to play on PS5. And while this lineup has remained static ever since it first arrived, one of the best games within the collection will be removed in the coming day.
Alexa has introduced "Shopping List Savings" to the Alexa App, letting you scan receipts on eligible products from any store to gain cashback rewards, TechCrunch reported. It won't cost you a thing to use it and you'll get cash back to your Amazon gift card to use on any item on Amazon. The catch is that the system will provide Amazon with a ton of valuable data on your shopping habits, even when you're not shopping on its site.
Microsoft may be working on an Xbox streaming stick, reports say. The stick will act as an access point for the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which is part of some subscriptions of Xbox Game Pass. According to reports, the streaming stick would resemble that of an Amazon Fire Stick or a Roku-like streaming box. Ultimately, it would remove one of the biggest barriers standing between gamers and Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud gaming service: having to own a console.
Amazon Freevee, the ad-supported streaming service formally known as IMDb TV, now has a dedicated Apple TV app, Amazon announced Monday. Freevee was previously available on Apple TV within the Prime Video app, but now Freevee has its own app that you can download from the App Store for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.
Sega says it has multiple new titles, remasters, remakes and spin-offs planned for the next fiscal year ending in March 2023. The company talked about its upcoming strategy in a fiscal year results presentation for the last year (published on May 13), which also looked forward to what Sega has planned over the next 12 months (via VGC).
Standing firm on its decision not to include first-party PS5 games as part of its PS Plus subscription, Sony has gone further saying it would "deteriorate" the quality of its games. While Sony’s chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki didn't call out Microsoft by name, it does seem a little shade was being thrown.
Comments / 1