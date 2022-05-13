ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jewish teen punched in eye on Brooklyn street; NYPD Hate Crimes investigates

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EI7Vz_0fd8dApv00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after an 18-year-old Jewish man was attacked on a Midwood street on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, who was dressed in traditional Jewish attire, was approached by the unidentified man in front of 1801 Avenue M at 2:06 p.m.

The man demanded the teen make a statement about Palestine before punching him in the right eye, according to police, who told the New York Post he specifically ordered the victim to say, "Free Palestine."

Authorities said the suspect then fled on foot. The victim, who suffered pain to his eye, was transported in stable condition to Maimonides Medical Center.

Video released by police shows the suspect in front of 1279 East 17th St. about 20 minutes before the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Photo credit NYPD

Comments / 2

Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Shalom Guifarro, 9, found dead with bite marks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK --  The gruesome death of a 9-year-old Brooklyn girl has been deemed a homicide by the medical examiner's office. Her mother Shemene Cato, 48, faces a host of charges, including murder, manslaughter, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon.Neighbors CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to are extremely upset, and tell her they would often see the young girl and her sister at the window of their fourth floor apartment, and said the girls were very polite. But residents also tell Duddridge some of the Cato's behavior was alarming. Crime scene investigators carried evidence bags out of...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
PIX11

Girl, 9, found dead with trauma to her body in Brooklyn home: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police questioned a mother Sunday after her 9-year-old daughter died at their Brooklyn home. Officers were called to the apartment on Lincoln Place in Crown Heights around 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found the little girl unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her body, according to the NYPD.  The girl was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maimonides
NBC New York

4 Shot in Manhattan Overnight, 1 Dead, as Gun Violence Hits 25-Year High

Four people were shot in three separate incidents in Manhattan overnight, with one dead and another facing life-threatening injuries. This latest violence adds to a growing toll, with shooting incidents in the lower part of Manhattan now at a 25-year high. The first shooting happened in the East Village, at...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Jewish#Nypd Hate Crimes#Hate Crime Task Force#The New York Post#Maimonides Medical Center
PIX11

Nurse stabbed to death near Brooklyn bodega

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A beloved nurse was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, officials said. Cynthia McLeod, 55, was killed in front of a bodega near Van Buren Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard around 11 a.m., officials said. Police have not yet shared a motive in the deadly attack. Residents in the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
W42ST.nyc

LGBTQ+ Community Seeks Answers in Disappearance and Mysterious Death of Julio Ramirez

Friends, family, investigators and the LGBTQ+ community are seeking answers in the disappearance and mysterious death of 25-year-old Julio Ramirez, last seen leaving the Ritz Bar and Lounge in Hell’s Kitchen. Julio Ramirez was a masters graduate of the University of Buffalo working as a mental health counselor and living in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Ramirez was […] The post LGBTQ+ Community Seeks Answers in Disappearance and Mysterious Death of Julio Ramirez appeared first on W42ST.
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy