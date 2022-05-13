Penguins’ Crosby ruled out for Friday’s game 6

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Penguins’ star Sidney Crosby has been ruled out for Friday night’s game six against the New York Rangers.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan made the announcement Friday morning.

Crosby was injured in the second period of game five when he took an elbow to the head from New York’s Jacob Trouba.

Prior to the injury, Crosby tallied nine points through the first five games of the series.

Goalie Tristan Jarry went through morning skate on Friday but has also been ruled out.

Pittsburgh leads the best-of-seven series 3-2. The puck drops Friday night at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

If Pittsburgh loses Friday night, the scene shifts back to New York for a decisive game 7 on Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.