Pet store supply truck flips in chain-reaction I-94 crash; three people injured

JACKSON, Mich. (WWJ) -- It's a reminder for every driver to leave enough room between their car and the vehicle in front of them on the freeway.

Michigan State Police say three people were taken to a hospital following a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles, late Thursday morning in Jackson County.

Troopers arrived on the scene, on westbound I-94 near the Parma Road exit, to find a pet store supply truck lying on its side against the median wall, and a semi truck in the ditch. Several more vehicles had also been damaged in the pileup.

MSP said an investigation found that traffic was stopped coming into a lane closed construction area when a the semi driver failed to stop. The semi struck the pet store vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Three people were taken to local hospitals, but police said none of them had serious injuries.

Police said the semi driver, a 34-year-old from Flint, got a ticket for-failure to stop within an assured clear distance.

Police did not release any details about pets in the truck, but said Jackson County Animal Control assisted at the scene.