Jackson County, MI

Pet store supply truck flips in chain-reaction I-94 crash; three people injured

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Mich. (WWJ) -- It's a reminder for every driver to leave enough room between their car and the vehicle in front of them on the freeway.

Michigan State Police say three people were taken to a hospital following a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles, late Thursday morning in Jackson County.

Troopers arrived on the scene, on westbound I-94 near the Parma Road exit, to find a pet store supply truck lying on its side against the median wall, and a semi truck in the ditch. Several more vehicles had also been damaged in the pileup.

MSP said an investigation found that traffic was stopped coming into a lane closed construction area when a the semi driver failed to stop. The semi struck the pet store vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Three people were taken to local hospitals, but police said none of them had serious injuries.

Police said the semi driver, a 34-year-old from Flint, got a ticket for-failure to stop within an assured clear distance.

Police did not release any details about pets in the truck, but said Jackson County Animal Control assisted at the scene.

IN THIS ARTICLE
