Every game Angel Hernandez umpires is a show for the fans, and not for a good reason. The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals found this out the hard way. Hernandez is the best argument we have for an electronic strike zone, or robot umpires as some may call it. While the umpires’ union continues to come to his defense, Hernandez has proven time and time again that he is not an MLB-caliber ump.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO