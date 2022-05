This week, I had the opportunity to talk to Winston-Salem Dash pitcher Andrew Dalquist and ask the Chicago White Sox pitching prospect a few questions. Dalquist grew up in Redondo Beach, Calif. In high school, he had an ERA below 2.00 and a fastball in the low-to-mid 90s. He was drafted straight out of high school. The Chicago White Sox selected him in the third round of the 2019 MLB draft.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO