Why is hepatitis showing up in kids?

We keep hearing more and more about those mystery cases of hepatitis in kids. The World Health Organization is investigating hundreds of cases across the world.

On Ask the Expert, Dr. Amal Aqul with Children's Health joined the KRLD Afternoon News. She said a lot of parents have been reaching out to her concerned about the rise in cases.

She said there is a lot of confusion. Many people think the rise in cases means young patients are being affected by a strain of Hepatitis A, B, or C. She said actually the word hepatitis means in general an inflation of the liver and when a child experiences this, it can be due to an infection or an adenovirus, which is usually a respiratory virus.

She said kids younger than 10 are the ones getting sick and that there is not a current spike in cases specifically in North Texas but they are reporting all cases to the CDC for further review.

