Injuries Reported in Three-Vehicle Accident on SR-99 in Stockton

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Suisun City has died, police say. At around 2:14 a.m. Saturday, the Suisun City Police Department said they received the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 12 at Emperor Drive. The driver of the vehicle drove off before officers arrived at the scene of the incident. The pedestrian died of their injuries. On Friday, one person was killed and several others were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 12 in the San Joaquin Delta, authorities said. Stockton-area California Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 4:30 p.m. along Highway 12 near North Peatland Road, which is located northwest of Stockton and just east of the small Delta community of Terminous. Six individuals were taken to the hospital, CHP said. This morning at 2:14 am, we received a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Hwy 12 at Emperor Dr. Unfortunately, the pedestrian died from their injuries & the driver of the vehicle left the scene. If you have information about this incident, pls contact us at (707) 421-7373 pic.twitter.com/bd0YJx7XBB — Suisun City Police (@suisuncitypd) May 15, 2022

SUISUN CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO