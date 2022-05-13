ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Injuries Reported in Three-Vehicle Accident on SR-99 in Stockton

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Highway Patrol reported a three-vehicle crash that took place along State Route 99 in the Stockton area on the afternoon of Thursday, May 12, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have occurred around 12:10 p.m. on northbound SR-99 on the Main Street offramp. Details on the...

www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

T-Bone Accident Reported in Carmichael Crash

Accident on Marconi Avenue Includes Double T-Bone Crash. A multiple-vehicle crash occurred in Carmichael on May 13, involving a double T-bone accident. The collision occurred along Marconi Avenue between Walnut and Root avenues around 3:24 p.m. The accident was reported by a caller to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) who said they heard but did not see the accident.
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland woman among 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash near Stockton

STOCKTON – Three people died Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 12 near Stockton, a spokesperson for the Stockton California Highway Patrol said. Officers said at about 4:19 p.m., a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was driving eastbound on State Route 12 east of Peatland Road. According to witness reports, the car was traveling at about 100 mph when it moved to the dirt and gravel shoulder. The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Oakland woman, reportedly lost control of the vehicle after veering into the shoulder and then swerved back into the eastbound lane, where she collided with...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Rollover Accident on I-5 and Sullivan Road in Merced County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal rollover crash on I-5 in Merced County near the Gustine area on the afternoon of Friday, May 13, 2022. The traffic collision took place on southbound Interstate 5 at the Sullivan Road offramp and Highway 140. Details on the Fatal Rollover Crash on...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Fatality Accident Involving Dump Truck

Fatality Accident Reported at Florin Road Intersection. A fatality accident involving a dump truck and sedan occurred in Sacramento on May 14. The accident occurred at the Florin Road intersection with Power Inn Road, according to a report by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Medics transported two people to a hospital. One reportedly suffered critical injuries, while the other patient’s injuries were minor to moderate. One person expired from the physical trauma caused by the crash. The accident is under investigation by authorities to find out what caused the collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Stockton, CA
Cars
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
Stockton, CA
Accidents
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
L.A. Weekly

Maria Esquer Killed in Vehicle Crash on 11th Street [Tracy, CA]

59-Year-Old Dies in Traffic Collision on Bird Road. California Highway Patrol reported that emergency crews responded to the crash at 11th Street and Bird Road around 2:26 p.m. Furthermore, reports say that a 70-year-old man from Lathrop was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe east on 11th Street approaching the intersection...
TRACY, CA
ABC10

Woman dies after Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after a Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road in Sacramento, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. Around 6:39 a.m., Sacramento Police officers were called to the area of Florin Perkins Road and Elder Creek Road following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Traffic Accident
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Firefighters Find Several Semi-Trucks On Fire In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Flames destroyed several semi-trucks at a south Sacramento business overnight into Monday. Crews from Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to the 7609 Wilbur Way scene just before midnight. The building houses a tire shop and a used computer store. Additional resources requested to assist with fire attack. pic.twitter.com/sg2Z9cy2rz — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 16, 2022 A little more than half an hour later, due to the size of the fire, firefighters requested more units to attack the fire. The fire has now been put out, but firefighters are not allowing anyone on the property yet. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian Struck In Suisun City By Hit-And-Run Driver Dies

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Suisun City has died, police say. At around 2:14 a.m. Saturday, the Suisun City Police Department said they received the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 12 at Emperor Drive. The driver of the vehicle drove off before officers arrived at the scene of the incident. The pedestrian died of their injuries. On Friday, one person was killed and several others were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 12 in the San Joaquin Delta, authorities said. Stockton-area California Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 4:30 p.m. along Highway 12 near North Peatland Road, which is located northwest of Stockton and just east of the small Delta community of Terminous. Six individuals were taken to the hospital, CHP said. This morning at 2:14 am, we received a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Hwy 12 at Emperor Dr. Unfortunately, the pedestrian died from their injuries & the driver of the vehicle left the scene. If you have information about this incident, pls contact us at (707) 421-7373 pic.twitter.com/bd0YJx7XBB — Suisun City Police (@suisuncitypd) May 15, 2022
SUISUN CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Respond to Two Sideshows, Officers Vehicles Attacked

On Saturday night, the Antioch Police Department responded to two sideshow activities within the City of Antioch which left police vehicles damaged and a pursuit into Elk Grove. According to preliminary information, just before 10:00 pm, a police officers at Lone Tree Way and Blue Rock began observing a sideshow...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Car catches fire on Hwy 4 near Pittsburg

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car has caught fire Sunday afternoon on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, officials said in a fire alert. A picture provided by PG&E shows a car was going eastbound on the highway before smoke was coming out of it. According to a map provided by officials, the […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CHP investigating fatal crash near Stockton on Highway 12

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal crash near Stockton Friday evening. According to the CHP, the crash is on Highway 12, west of Interstate 5 and northwest of Stockton.  CHP said two vehicles were involved, and of the nine people involved in the crash, six […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

'This will not be tolerated'; Antioch mayor fed up with weekend sideshows

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) --  Two suspects were in custody after being tracked to Sacramento County following an illegal Antioch weekend sideshow erupted in violence with spectators attacking a patrol car.On Sunday, an irate Mayor Lamar Thorpe posted video of the attack on his Facebook page and didn't mince words."There were two arrests made, several citations and fines issued," Thorpe posted. "Unfortunately, a patrol car that was being occupied by an officer was damaged by bystanders who threw bottles and other objects at the car. This will not be tolerated.""There is an investigation that is moving beyond just those arrested and those individuals will be held accountable."Thorpe also was set to hold an 11 a.m. news conference to update the investigation. A city spokesman said police responded to a sideshow around 10 p.m. at Lone Tree Way and Bluerock Drive. A second sideshow followed at East 18th and A streets.Authorities said two suspects were pursued by California Highway Patrol and finally arrested in Sacramento County. They were transported back to Martinez where they were booked into county jail on suspicion of reckless evading police and assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer.
ANTIOCH, CA
KCRA.com

Two men killed in separate shootings in same Stockton neighborhood

STOCKTON, Calif. — There have been two separate deadly shootings, two victims, in the last two months, in the same location, according to the Stockton Police Department. Authorities say the area is known for its gang violence. The latest incident claimed the life of 20-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, whose family...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy