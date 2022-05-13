Golden Vision Club awards scholarships to two local seniors

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”Our hearts were broken,” said Kim Cospelich. “You’re looking for him, and you just don’t know. You just don’t know.”. Kim Cospelich fought back tears when talking about the cat she owns who had become a staple in her Gulfport community. She said Buddy has been beloved in the area since he arrived seven years ago.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO