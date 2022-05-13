Golden Vision Club awards scholarships to two local seniors

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at County Line Baptist Church in Ovett for Mrs. Charlotte Manning, age 80, of Ovett. Mrs. Manning passed from this life on May 11, 2022, at her residence. Bro. Paul Young and Bro. Kenny Walters will officiate the service with burial following in the County Line Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon Bradshaw, Yancy Cooley, Zachary Cole, Colton Byrd, Chance Smith, Landon Livingston, Brian Bishop, Justin Shows, and Clayton Cooley as alternate.
