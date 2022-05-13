ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Golden Vision Club awards scholarships to two local seniors

By Press Release
impact601.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel Golden Vision Club held their annual scholarship luncheon on May 12...

impact601.com

Comments / 0

Related
prentissheadlight.com

Local seniors honored at annual Top of Class

Jones College recently hosted WDAM-TV’s annual Top of Class recognition program, honoring the Valedictorian and Salutatorians from 45 high schools in the Pine Belt. Prentiss Christian High School Valedictorian Abigail Burkett and Salutatorian Samuel Broom and Jefferson Davis County High School Valedictorian Jade Barnes and Salutatorian Jordan Hooker participated in this year’s celebration at Jones College.
PRENTISS, MS
impact601.com

Rick Little

Rick Little, of Hattiesburg, passed away at the age of 33, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Denver, CO. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, MS with interment to follow in Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Education
Laurel, MS
Education
Laurel, MS
Society
City
Laurel, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
WLOX

School leaders say St. Martin High senior prank “got out of hand”

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - What do you do when 100-150 seniors at St. Martin High School go through their usual senior prank, but inadvertently cause damage to the school? That’s the question Jackson County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Strycker and others had to contemplate after last week’s senior prank went awry.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
thegazebogazette.com

United Way of South Mississippi Hosts Fifth Annual Gulf Coast Dragon Boat Festival

Since 2016 some of the Coast’s largest companies, organizations and non-profits have come together in support of United Way of South Mississippi (UWSM) at the Gulf Coast Dragon Boat Festival, a unique fundraising event raising money for education, health and financial stability while engaging in a little friendly competition for bragging rights.
GULFPORT, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Ribbon cuttings held for Sonny’s BBQ & My First Funtime

The Clinton Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Sonny’s BBQ, located at 101 Hampstead Place in Clinton. The Sonny’s BBQ family and friends were joined by representatives and staff from the Chamber and City of Clinton to mark the occasion. For more information, call Sonny’s at 601-308-1188.
CLINTON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Charity#Laurel Golden Vision Club#Edgars Steak House#Northeast Jones#Laurel High School
impact601.com

Bonnie Sue Smith

Bonnie Sue Smith, 81, while surrounded by her family, passed away at her home in Petal on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Green’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
PETAL, MS
WLOX

Beloved community cat stolen from Gulfport business

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”Our hearts were broken,” said Kim Cospelich. “You’re looking for him, and you just don’t know. You just don’t know.”. Kim Cospelich fought back tears when talking about the cat she owns who had become a staple in her Gulfport community. She said Buddy has been beloved in the area since he arrived seven years ago.
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel High School seniors walk down memory lane

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The sounds of excitement filled the hallways of Mason Elementary School Friday morning. The little ones cheered on the seniors as they walked through the building in their caps and gowns. Michelle Geronimo says the moment was emotional for her. “It brings back a lot of...
LAUREL, MS
impact601.com

Karen Lavella Pearce

Karen Lavella Pearce died Friday, May 13, 2022 in Bay Springs, Mississippi. She was 71 years old. She is survived by her mother Clara Jay, her daughter Shannon Griffin (Mark), and son John Pearce, Jr (Mary Beth). Karen had four grandchildren. Two grandchildren were through Shannon, granddaughters Devin and Alex Aultman and two grandchildren were through John, grandson Jonas Pearce and granddaughter Coralyn Pearce.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTOK-TV

Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music executive director named

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Dan Barnard has been named the executive director of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. Dr. Barnard is an award-winning conductor, arts presenter, and composer and has directed collegiate choral programs in Nebraska, South Dakota, and at Penn State-Erie. He served as the executive director of the MSU Riley Center for two years. Dr. Barnard also opened a $26 million arts center in Brownsville, Tex.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
impact601.com

Michael "Mike" Wayne Shelby

Michael "Mike" Wayne Shelby departed this life following a lengthy battle with esophageal cancer and went to join his Heavenly Father on May 10, 2022. A celebration honoring his life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home. Interment will be at 2 p.m. in Mobile Memorial Gardens, 6100 Three Notch Rd., Mobile, AL.
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

MSG Mancel Wayne Tackett

MSG Mancel Wayne Tackett, 70, of Hattiesburg passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Asbury Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel with interment to follow in Dixie Community Cemetery. MSG Tackett retired after 31 years of...
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Earnest Dale Graham

Earnest Dale Graham, 84, of Laurel passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at South Central Regional Hospital in Laurel. He was a avid outdoorsman and member/deacon of First Baptist Church Moss. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. Graham and Blanche Stringer Graham of Laurel. He is...
impact601.com

Charlotte Manning

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at County Line Baptist Church in Ovett for Mrs. Charlotte Manning, age 80, of Ovett. Mrs. Manning passed from this life on May 11, 2022, at her residence. Bro. Paul Young and Bro. Kenny Walters will officiate the service with burial following in the County Line Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon Bradshaw, Yancy Cooley, Zachary Cole, Colton Byrd, Chance Smith, Landon Livingston, Brian Bishop, Justin Shows, and Clayton Cooley as alternate.
OVETT, MS
longbeachbreeze.com

Visit Hattiesburg for world-class roses and fried chicken

Headed south for a long Memorial Day weekend at the beach? Take the Hattiesburg exit and drop in the bustling city of Hattiesburg to stretch your legs, enjoy a delicious meal and take incredible selfies in a wonderland of beautiful roses. Slightly twisting Shakespeare’s words, a rose by any other...
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Joyce McKenzie

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Shelton Baptist Church of Moselle for Mrs. Joyce McKenzie, age 83, of Seminary who passed from this life on May 15, 2022, at Hattiesburg Health and Rehab. Bro. Charles Brady and Bro. Ken Tew will officiate with burial to follow in the Fairfield Cemetery in Moselle. Pallbearers will be Andrew McKenzie, Josh McKenzie, Matthew McKenzie, Sean McKenzie, Jason Mooney, Tim Davis with Jonathan Brady and Scott Haigler as alternates.
wcbi.com

SOCSD Board of Trustees named District’s new superintendent

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees has named Tony McGee the District’s new superintendent. The board voted unanimously to support McGee to lead the District. McGee is currently superintendent of the Scott County School District. McGee, who has 14 years of experience as a superintendent, has also previously served as superintendent of the Kosciusko School District.
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy