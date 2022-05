Top Gun: Maverick has a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans have been looking forward to seeing Tom Cruise back in the cockpit 36 years after the original film. But, no one could have expected this kind of success with critics. Paramount Pictures tweeted about the wild critics score for the movie. 97% on the Tomatometer is hard to achieve for any movie, much less a sequel that a lot of fans looked at with skepticism when it got announced. But, Cruise and director Josephy Kosinski had something up their sleeves for this entry. Technology advances in the years between the previous film and the present allowed the creative team to bring fans right into the cockpit for this adventure. The end effect is nothing short of dazzling in motion. Each fight communicates the danger and thrill of pushing the limits of speed. Check out what the studio had to say in their tweet down below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO