Comics

Shin Kamen Rider Releases New Trailer

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKamen Rider has long been a fixture within the world of Japanese pop-culture, so it's no surprise to see that the motorcycle riding hero will be making a comeback with a new movie next year. With Hideaki Anno of Neon Genesis Evangelion fame having recently released Shin Ultraman, the follow-up to...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Shows Off Aizen's Many Faces

One sinister Bleach cosplay has shown off the many faces and looks Sousuke Aizen takes on over the course of the original run of the series! Tite Kubo's original manga franchise is making a huge comeback this year as it celebrates the 20th Anniversary of launching in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This has resulted in some brand new material for the manga, but perhaps more excitingly, more new material from the anime. Fans have been holding out for more anime for quite a while since the manga's final arc features some of the biggest moments from some surprise characters like this huge villain.
COMICS
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Reveals One of His Spiciest Makeover Artworks Yet

Edens Zero series creator Hiro Mashima has shared one of his spiciest sketches with fans yet with a saucy new makeover for Sister Ivry! The creator continues to be one of the major favorites among fans thanks to work on previous franchises such as Fairy Tail, but it's been the same case for his newest work as well. With Edens Zero's manga run quickly nearing the 200 chapter mark in just a matter of weeks, the fights in the series have been bigger and wilder than ever. This has been especially true for each of their respective makeovers for each arc as well.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplayer Highlights the Entire Hashira Lineup

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay artist has surprisingly brought the entire Hashira line up to life! Ever since they were introduced towards the end of the anime's first season, the Hashira have been some of the most intriguing characters in the franchise overall. Given the power of each of the demons Tanjiro Kamado and the others had fought to this point, and how easily each of the Hashira had seemed to bridge that gap, fans had been itching to see each of these fighters get into the action themselves. Thankfully it wasn't too much longer until we got that chance.
COMICS
ComicBook

Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Revisits Fire Nation Toph

Toph remains a fan-favorite character within the roster of Aang and the gang in Avatar The Last Airbender, with the blind Earth bender proving herself to be one of the most powerful benders in the world. Learning how to leverage her Earth bending into bending metal, Toph would eventually return as an old woman in Legend of Korra, and now, one cosplayer has decided to take us back to the days wherein Toph went undercover in the final season of Avatar within the Fire Nation.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Marvel's 'She-Hulk' Release Date Leaked By Disney+

A leak from Disney+ itself has now pointed to a release date for the first episode of Marvel Studio‘s She-Hulk. As spotted by What’s on Disney Plus, the streaming service’s official U.K. site posted an announcement earlier over the weekend revealing that the upcoming 10-episode She-Hulk series will arrive on August 17.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Collider

What's New on Crunchyroll in May 2022

Crunchyroll is rolling out a ton of new anime on their streamer in May 2022, including Space Dandy, Link Click, Sonny Boy, Trigun, and RE-MAIN. In addition, they have new dubs available for much of their subtitled content, including Fairy Tail, Prison School, and Chain Chronicle. Check out the list below for a complete list of new series on Crunchyroll:
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Godzilla vs. Kong 2’: Dan Stevens Reunites with ‘The Guest’ Director Adam Wingard on Monster-Filled Sequel

The sequel to last year’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” is about to go into production and it has now found its human lead: Dan Stevens, from “Downton Abbey” and Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake, according to an insider with knowledge of the project. The “Godzilla vs. Kong” sequel will reunite the actor with Adam Wingard, who directed Stevens in the devilish 2014 thriller “The Guest,” which become something of a cult classic in the years since its release.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Tengen's Flashy Side

Demon Slayer has quite the eclectic character roster, and the anime proved as much when season two came around. The show welcomed its flashiest character to date last year, and Tengen Uzui still has a grip on fans that won't let up. The Sound Hashira left an impression on everyone who tuned into season two, and that is why one popular cosplayer's take on the character is going viral over on social media.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Reveals Release Date For Final Chapter

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, as a spin-off series, helped to take fans through the world outside of the borders of UA Academy, focusing on a number of vigilantes that didn't operate within the law. With the likes of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster being introduced as the protagonists, it seems that the heroes' journey is about to come to an end as Vigilantes has announced when the final chapter will drop. With the latest installment recently being released, the spin-off is setting the stage for the grand finale.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Details How Shoto's Special New Move Really Works

My Hero Academia has fully unleashed Shoto Todoroki's new ultimate move, and the newest chapter has revealed some of the secrets to how this new technique came to be! The Final Act of the series is now in the midst of a heated final battle between Shoto and Dabi as the two fiery fighters air out all of their respective trauma over the course of their shared family life so far. Leading into this fans had been clued to Shoto's own struggle to quickly make up for the width of power between the two of them by using his own unique power to fill the gap.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Went All Out With Episode 1017: Watch

One Piece really went all out with the action scenes in Episode 1017 of the anime, so now is the time to check it out! As a whole, fans have noticed a huge shift behind the scenes when Dragon Ball Super: Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine took over as the main one steering the shift for the Wano Country arc. This has not only resulted in some of the best scenes in the series to date, but many episodes fans are now considering the best in the anime's run overall. As it continues beyond the 1000th episode mark, it's clear there are no signs of slowing down.
COMICS
CinemaBlend

Mortal Kombat Writer Talks Bringing Johnny Cage In For The Sequel

Video game movies have had a storied history in the film world, with countless failed adaptations hitting theaters over the years. But there has been an upswing on quality video game flicks, including 2021’s Mortal Kombat. A sequel is on the way, which should expand the growing franchise in an exciting way. And Mortal Kombat 2’s writer recently spoke about bringing fan favorite character Johnny Cage in for the sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Gets a Wave of Funko Pops

We haven't seen a proper wave of Funko Pops based on Fullmetal Alchemist since 2018, but the dry spell ended today with the addition of a collection inspired by the popular Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime series. The wave includes Edward Elric (with the chance at a glow-in-the-dark Chase), Olivier Armstrong, Riza Hawkeye, and Scar. Pre-orders are available via the links below.
COMICS
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Primetimer

The CW's cancelation of a slew of shows marks its biggest-ever transformation as ratings become a priority ahead of its sale

After years of expansion, The CW went down to 11 new and returning shows on Thursday with Legacies, Charmed, Dynasty, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark, 4400 and Naomi joining the recently canceled Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. The cancelations are a result of the pending sale to Nexstar and a change in the fundamental way The CW operates and makes decisions, as Deadline's Nellie Andreeva explains. "Having functioned as an extension of its parent companies’ studios, Warner Bros. TV and CBS TV Studios, the CW’s role had been to help launch series which the two studios can exploit in streaming and international," says Andreeva. "A number of renewals over the years were dictated by the shows’ value to the studios, not the network, which explained why the low-rated Dynasty ran for five seasons on the CW. The show, which was canceled today, was the subject of a rich deal between CBS Studios and Netflix and making money for the studio regardless of its performance on the CW. After the CW’s sale, while Warner Bros. and Paramount are expected to retain minority stakes and continue to supply programming for it, their interests will no longer be above those of the network. The 2019 end of WBTV and CBS Studios’ Netflix output deal for the CW programming also played a role in some of the cancellations as newer series go to HBO Max/Paramount+ and do not bring in external streaming revenue, putting more pressure on them to deliver for the studios. (The end of the Netflix pact has been beneficial for the CW, which can now monetize its shows with a full-season stack for all of but The Flash, Riverdale and All American.)" ALSO: Julie Plec, who saw the cancelations of two of her CW shows and one NBC show on Thursday, compared the axings to Red Wedding.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Blue Lock Trailer Confirms 2022 Release Window

It might have taken some time, but it seems Blue Lock is getting ready for its TV debut. The much-awaited anime has kept tight lipped about its release, but as the spring season moves forward, it was just a matter of time before the team spilled the beans. And now, a new Blue Lock trailer has gone live and confirmed when the sports anime will make its premiere!
COMICS

