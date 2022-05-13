ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinker Hatfield’s Nike Zoom Court Dragon Appears With Playful Swooshes

By Jovani Hernandez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTinker Hatfield could have retired from sneaker design with Michael Jordan’s departure from the Chicago Bulls, but he didn’t. His latest proposition is the Nike Zoom Court Dragon, which recently appeared in a white and multi-colored style. Reminiscent of the Air Raid...

Air Jordan 4 SE “Black Canvas” Expected In August

With the Fall 2022 season right around the corner, Jordan Brand continues to prepare its Retro footwear product for the months of July, August, and September. Set for arrival in that middle month is an all-new Air Jordan 4 SE “Black Canvas” that comes attached with some key changes to the brand’s plans.
The Latest Nike Air Max 90 Futura Is Covered In An Off-White Color Scheme

The Nike Air Max 90 Futura, a future-forward take on Tinker Hatfield’s 1990 design, has recently appeared in handfuls of compelling styles. For its latest ensemble, the modified silhouette has indulged in a predominantly off-white arrangement complete with spring-friendly brown and light blue tones. Reminiscent of the Nike Dunk...
Ice Blue Flair Lands On This Upcoming Nike Air Max 95

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it’s maintained a steady flow of releases throughout 2022’s first five months. Recently, the Christian Tresser-designed silhouette appeared in an ice blue and white color arrangement. Honeycomb mesh base layers visible at and around the tongue indulge in a “colorless” look, allowing for overlays at the tip of the toe, across the vamp and spine to revel in their vibrant blue tone. Lace loops and the miniature swoosh at the lateral heel feature black contrasting accents, as does the Air Max branding on the top of the tongue. Underfoot, midsoles opt for the sneaker’s lightest two tones, with the waffle-patterned tread mostly favoring a pitch-dark look. Some netizens are likely to compare the next Air Max 95 with UNC-friendly releases, but the brand hasn’t associated the shoes with the famed university. Nevertheless, the aforementioned components create a compelling, refreshing take on Tresser’s iconic design.
Michael Jordan's Shoe Brand To Release New Shoe Based On Dwayne Johnson's Iconic Old Picture, Will Have A Small Fanny Pack On The Collar

Michael Jordan and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are two of the most iconic names in the history of sports and entertainment. The two men are arguably the greatest to ever do it in basketball and wrestling respectively, and have managed to turn that success into seriously amazing careers after their playing days have ended.
Supreme and Nike’s Air Zoom Flight 95 Collection Is Dropping Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Supreme has tapped longtime partner Nike for its latest sneaker collaboration. After previewing its forthcoming Shox Ride 2 collab in February, the legendary streetwear brand has announced on Instagram yesterday that it has joined forces with the sportswear brand for spring ’22 to deliver the Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 collection before week’s end. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) The collaborative sneaker is offered in three...
Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Coming This Year: First Look

The Air Jordan 4 is a sneaker that Jordan Brand will always create new colorways for. It is one of the most iconic silhouettes to come out of Jumpman, and fans are always eager to cop the latest styles. With that being said, 2022 is supposed to bring a ton of new Air Jordan 4s to the market, including this "Black Canvas" model, which can be seen below.
First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Bleached Coral”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG hasn’t been permanently introduced into the brand’s lineup of products, favoring scarce, special appearances from time to time. With the upcoming “Bleached Coral,” “Grey Fog,” “White” and “Black”-colored ensemble, however, it seems Team Jumpman is trying to offer the original trim of the short Air Jordan away from high-profile, limited collaborations.
The Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” Is Releasing In Full Kids Sizing

Jordan Brand’s ability to keep its loyal fans on the edges of their seats never ceases to amaze. With the Air Jordan 4 continuing its reign as one of the most coveted Air Jordans in the lineage, the brand has done plenty to whet the appetites of its followers without actually giving them what they want. It’s fair to say that the Military Blue 4s are now at the top of the list of requested Retro releases, but Jordan Brand’s keeping the crowd at bay with the “Military Black”.
Rich Green Animates The Latest Greyscale Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape

The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape isn’t the wildest modification of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, but it’s one of the most important as it contributes to the company’s sustainability efforts. Recently, the trail-inspired iteration appeared in a mix of grey and green tones, with the latter...
Check Out the Nike Air More Uptempo “Black Royal”

Is expanding the colorways of its Air More Uptempo silhouette in classic shades. Named “Black Royal,” the 90s shoe has been dipped in shades of royal blue and black. The shoe features a black leather base with mesh tongues, perforations and an air cushion sole. The large “AIR” that appears on each shoe also comes in black with a vibrant blue outline. Additional blue detailing extends to the back of the shoe and the branded insoles. Finishing off the design is a gray Nike Swoosh.
Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
Gum Bottoms Return To The Nike Air Max 90 Ahead Of Summer

The Nike Air Max 90 continues to play an important sole in the brand’s catalog of footwear options. And while the company is likely reimagining the silhouette into a new model or deconstructing and rearranging its elements into a refreshing update, it’s outfitting the design in a summer-friendly white, grey, light purple and blue mix.
Jordan Brand Planning Another Take On A “6 Rings” Hybrid Sneaker

Out of Jordan Brand’s entire line-up, none can ever match up to the silhouette’s MJ himself wore, as they effectively symbolize a piece of history. Every subsequent Retro further passes down the legacy, all the while further celebrating icons like the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” and Air Jordan 1 “Bred” as well as the lore behind them.
The Air Jordan 36 Low Appears In A Simple “Infrared” Colorway

The Jumpman is showing a renewed interest in the Air Jordan 36 Low, as two limited, collaborative make-ups were revealed this past week alone. And now, additional GRs are starting to surface as well, this pair repurposing the previously-seen “Infrared” colorway. Save for its height, this pair is...
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red”

The Air Jordan 9 isn’t among the most popular sneaker designs in Michael Jordan’s signature shoe line, but its importance in celebrating #23’s global influence can’t be understated. Tomorrow, the seventh model designed by Tinker Hatfield for M.J. releases in an eye-catching “Chile Red” colorway.
Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
A Clean “Black/Metallic Silver” Finish Lands On The Nike Air Max Plus

While not the focal point of Nike Air Max technology’s 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus silhouette continues being a pivotal part of the brand’s roster of products. Recently, the 24-year-old sneaker design appeared in a clean “Black,” “Metallic Silver” and “White” colorway. Base layers consist of honeycomb-shaped mesh that indulge in the pair’s color trifecta via a compelling gradient. Palm tree-inspired TPU overlays also opt for the aforementioned color shift, as do the whale tail-shaped mid-foot shanks underfoot. Tuned Air and Air Max units keep things simple in “Black” and clear arrangements that contribute to the Air Max Plus‘ fresh, understated look.
The Jordan 6 Rings Goes Pink And White For The Spring

Over the course of the past few months, pink was only used in the context of Valentine’s Day and Easter celebrations. But, thankfully, this Jordan 6 Rings is going against the grain, as it celebrates the Spring with its “Light Madder Root” colorway. Said hue is given...
