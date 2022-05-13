ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Check out the jersey numbers for Hutchinson, Lions rookies

 3 days ago

The newest Lions reported to Allen Park on Friday for the start of rookie minicamp, led by first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams. Wearing their new threads for the first time.

Which means it's time for number assignments!

Hutchinson is sticking with his No. 97 from Michigan. Williams, meanwhile, is switching from the No. 1 he wore at Alabama -- which is up for grabs in Detroit -- to No. 18.

When they take the field this weekend, here are the numbers the rest of the rookies will be rocking. (As a reminder, these aren't official assignments for the 2022 season; rookies who make the team can change to any available number after final cuts this summer.)

Defensive lineman Joshua Paschal: No. 93

Safety Kerby Joseph: No. 31

Tight end James Mitchell: No. 82

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez: No. 44

Linebacker James Houston: No. 59

Cornerback Chase Lucas: No. 36

