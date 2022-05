Steve Stricker made a conscious choice coming into the week. “I’m giving myself a break,” Stricker said after his first round at the Regions Tradition. He was keeping expectations low. Given the events of the previous few months, why sweat the small stuff? He used one word more than any other: Perspective. He meant it. And whether through freedom or perspective or just the best golf game in the field, it worked. Stricker won the Regions Tradition by six shots, claiming his fifth senior major championship and completing an emotional comeback win in the process.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO