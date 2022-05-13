ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Sidney Crosby will not play for Penguins in Game 6 against Rangers

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

If the Penguins are to close out the Rangers on Friday night, they’ll have to do it without Sidney Crosby.

The Pittsburgh superstar, who did not return to Game 5 of the first-round playoff series after taking a high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba , didn’t skate with teammates during Friday’s morning skate and will not suit up for Game 6.

“Sid is in a good place,” coach Mike Sullivan told reporters on Friday morning, hours before the Penguins attempt to turn their 3-2 first-round series lead into a second-round playoff berth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHuch_0fd8Wz5T00
Crosby did not play in the third period of Game 5 on Tuesday after a hit by the Rangers’ Jacob Trouba.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Crosby, as he’s been since being drafted No. 1 overall by Pittsburgh in 2005, has been the focal point of the Penguins offense in the playoffs. He torched the Rangers and their Vezina candidate netminder Igor Shesterkin for two goals and nine points in the first five games.

The logical player to step up in Crosby’s absence would be Evgeni Malkin, a longtime complement to the top center who has dominated when the Pittsburgh captain has been sidelined for various injuries through his career.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSN3g_0fd8Wz5T00
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba ready for fury from Pens, fans over Sidney Crosby hit

“We expect him to be the player he’s been for us in my time here,” Sullivan said of Malkin. “He has the ability to be a dominant payer. I think his track record speaks for itself.”

Crosby is not the only injury concern for the banged-up Pens.

Goalie Louis Domingue has done an admirable job filling in for backup goalie Casey DeSmith after he left Game 1 of the series with a core injury that needed surgery. Starter Tristan Jarry could be available for a potential Game 7 against the Rangers as he recovers from an upper-body injury.

Also missing for Pittsburgh is defenseman Brian Dumoulin (lower-body injury), though forward Rickard Rakell is considered a game-time decision after being injured in Game 1 of the series.

“Well, this isn’t anything out team isn’t accustomed to,” Sullivan said. “We played a fair amount of this season in these circumstances and these situations. It’s a great opportunity for guys to step up and play a more significant roles and contribute in other ways to help our team win. I think our guys are excited about it and they’ve shown an ability to rise to the occasion. … It isn’t anything our team isn’t accustomed to.

“We believe we have what it takes to win.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Game 6#Nhl#Hockey#Sports#The Ny Post#Vezina#Pens
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy