Memphis, TN

St. Francis Novice RN program

A new nursing program in Memphis hopes to help bridge a gap left by the pandemic.

Saint Francis Hospital is launching a three-month Novice RN Program to give new nursing graduates more real-world experience

The pandemic forced U.S. hospitals to limit more traditional hands-on training. Sue Wood is the new program’s director.

