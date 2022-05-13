ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida alligator’s eyes glow in wildlife photographer pictures

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1YyU_0fd8VyAX00

(WFLA) — Dozens of alligators with glowing orange eyes were spotted lying in wait in the swamps of Floridas Big Cypress National Preserve.

In a Facebook, post wildlife photographer Bobby Wummer described the early morning photo shoot as “an eerie experience.”

MUST SEE: Gator climbs over fence in Polk Co.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXDYC_0fd8VyAX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g6U4J_0fd8VyAX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QidI3_0fd8VyAX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ZqEX_0fd8VyAX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwPH5_0fd8VyAX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tn49_0fd8VyAX00

Wummer said he ventured out in the pre-dawn hours to capture and illuminate the eyes of some South Florida alligators.

“I used my Canon wide-angle lens and a flash to light up the scene,” Wummer wrote in the post. “I have to admit it truly was an eerie experience.”

Even though Wummer was standing on higher ground than the gators, he admitted he was “truly outnumbered” by the “magnificent Florida dinosaurs.”

Great Dane named Zeus is the world’s tallest dog

“There were so many more gators than the images show, Wummer wrote in a separate Instagram post. “I use the Canon wide-angle lens and I still couldn’t get all the gators into the photo, this is actually cropped from that wide-angle lens photo.”

Big Cypress is over 729,000 acres of preserved freshwater swampland that borders the Everglades to the northwest, TMX reportd. In addition to alligators, Big Cypress is home to the endangered Florida panther.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Florida Man ‘Dumbfounded’ After Finding ‘Monster Alligator’ Right Outside His Front Door

A Florida man walked outside his front door last week to find a massive, 8-foot alligator waiting to greet him on his porch. Odessa’s Ed Ferraro said he heard some commotion outside his house Wednesday afternoon which he assumed must be a delivery, the New York Post reports. What he found surprised him so much that he originally thought he was being pranked.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Large alligator blocks door to Central Florida elementary school

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Kids and staff headed to school in St. Cloud on Monday morning were stopped at the front door by a 6-foot alligator!. St. Cloud police say the gator was spotted around 7:30 a.m. at Michigan Avenue Elementary School. Assistant Principal Erin Williams said they spotted the...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Click10.com

Blood moon lunar eclipse appears in South Florida sky

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There was something quite unique appearing in South Florida’s skies on Sunday night. A blood moon lunar eclipse turned the moon red. The moon turned red as the sun’s rays passed through the earth’s atmosphere before reaching the moon. The blue and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Florida Wildlife#Gator#Florida Panther#Polk Co#Instagram#Big Cypress#Nexstar Media Inc
wfsu.org

Florida strives to uncover lost history, hidden away in forgotten graveyards

Much of Florida's history is, literally, underfoot. Now there is a major effort to find and preserve the state's many lost cemeteries where that history resides. Barbara Clark, regional director of the Florida Public Archeology Network, was giving dozens of people a Saturday morning tour of Tallahassee's Old City Cemetery. She stopped at a grave marker for Thomas Brown, who died in 1867.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WFLA

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Residents changing habits in effort to save money

With the price of rent skyrocketing and affordable housing hard to find right now, South Florida and Treasure Coast residents are cutting back and finding creative ways to save money. "I had to postpone a vacation. You go to a hotel anymore, it costs you an arm and a leg,"...
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

FWC ANNOUNCES RULE CHANGES FOR 4 KEYS SPECIES

At its meeting on May 3 and 4 in Gainesville, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a number of immediate and potential rule changes for species commonly harvested both recreationally and commercially in the Florida Keys. A rule change for recreationally harvested dolphinfish (mahi-mahi) approved at the March FWC meeting also took effect on May 1. A summary of the rule changes for each species is listed here. For reference purposes, state waters refer to the area from shore to three nautical miles on the Atlantic side of the Keys, and from shore to nine nautical miles on the Gulf side. More information regarding fishing regulations is at MyFWC.com/marine. Alternatively, the Fish Rules app uses an angler’s phone’s GPS to track his or her current location and provide the appropriate regulations in real time.
POLITICS
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Florida Now Considered the Least Affordable Place to Live in the Country

Florida is now considered the least affordable place to live in the entire country. For those looking for a home in Florida, finding affordable housing may be a challenge. Click Orlando recently reported that due to soaring home prices and rent over the past year, Florida has now become the least affordable location to live in the country.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

63K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy