Al Kapone explains how ‘Whoop That Trick’ became a Memphis anthem

The sounds of Memphis fans chanting along with this local rapper Al Kapone will still be ringing through the heads of Steph Curry and company in game 6 in their series against the Grizzlies.

Al Kapone wrote “Whoop That Trick” all the way back in 2005, but more than a decade later it is a rallying cry for the Memphis team and the entire Grizz nation.

