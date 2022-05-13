ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Al Kapone explains how ‘Whoop That Trick’ became a Memphis anthem

WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPDue_0fd8Vfdy00

The sounds of Memphis fans chanting along with this local rapper Al Kapone will still be ringing through the heads of Steph Curry and company in game 6 in their series against the Grizzlies.

Al Kapone wrote “Whoop That Trick” all the way back in 2005, but more than a decade later it is a rallying cry for the Memphis team and the entire Grizz nation.

