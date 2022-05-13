Al Kapone explains how ‘Whoop That Trick’ became a Memphis anthem
The sounds of Memphis fans chanting along with this local rapper Al Kapone will still be ringing through the heads of Steph Curry and company in game 6 in their series against the Grizzlies.
Al Kapone wrote “Whoop That Trick” all the way back in 2005, but more than a decade later it is a rallying cry for the Memphis team and the entire Grizz nation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0