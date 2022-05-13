ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Could your Kitchen be your best Immune Pharmacy?

By Gayle Guyardo
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

Using Food as Medicine, as our immune systems are increasingly challenged by our rapidly changing world.

Lorna Flores a Functional Nutritional Health Coach & Chef and Dr. Ruben Valdes, DC , a Functional Medicine doctor join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how food is medicine.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune System#Food Drink#Immune Pharmacy#Using Food As Medicine#Functional Medicine#Frontier 514#Wfla News Channel 8#Nexstar Media Inc
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Tampa Bay Times

COVID infections hit 5,600 a day in Florida. But is it a new wave?

COVID-19 infections continue to rise but experts aren’t ready to declare a new pandemic wave in Florida. The state averaged more than 5,600 cases of COVID-19 a day from May 7 through Friday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up nearly 33 percent from the week before. It’s the highest number of average daily cases since February.
FLORIDA STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

IV Therapy Franchise Extends Presence Throughout Florida

The DRIPBaR Signs Franchise Development Deals with over 100 Additional Florida Locations. WRENTHAM, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to change the way people perceive intravenous IV therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle, The DRIPBaR, an IV nutrient therapy franchise growing expeditiously across America, is serving up vitamins via IV. The franchise has experienced tremendous growth throughout the nation, including the Sunshine State. The DRIPBaR is excited to announce that they have signed talented and driven area representatives who plan to expand the brand to over 100 new locations in Florida.
HEALTH
WFLA

WFLA

63K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy