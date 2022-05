– James Zographos, of Westborough, passed on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the age of 102. With his family at his side, Jim left this earth as he lived, with dignity and grace. Not only was he a gentleman’s gentleman, he was a gentle man. He had a quick wit, loved a good joke, and would often mail hand-typed notes and funny quips to family and friends.

WESTBOROUGH, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO