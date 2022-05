ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A Rocklin resident says she didn’t know that the “kitten” she rescued was actually a fox kit. Rocklin police say the resident found the animal last week. After realizing that the little critter was not a kitten, a concerned family member called police and animal control. The animal has since been taken to the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue to be treated. Exactly what kind of fox was found is not clear, but gray foxes are commonly found all throughout the US. Red foxes are also founded in parts of the country, but not as commonly in California.

