ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

My Thumb Life quizzing customers in Memphis

WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtEy8_0fd8Umvg00

Calling an Uber in Memphis this week could have you going viral if Daniel Shachory picks you up.

It all depends on what off-the-wall question Daniel asks you, and how creative your answer is.

Daniel is traveling America, living and working out of his car, and documenting his encounters on social media. We had to ask this Californian what he thinks of the deep South so far.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Memphis rental market skyrockets by 40% within a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many Memphis families are dealing with apartment rental sticker shock. Cindy Ettingoff, the CEO and Chief Legal Counsel for Memphis Area Legal Services, said it is affecting lower income single mothers extremely hard. “It’s definitely on steroids. This is going to be an ugly period,” she said. “You’re looking at everything going […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car smashes into Union Avenue business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car smashed through a window and into a business on Union Avenue on Monday morning. The car was found backed into Results Physiotherapy at 1680 Union Avenue near Belvedere. The Memphis Fire Department said one person was taken to Methodist University Hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores May 10-16

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Toro Loco Mexican […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Government
MLK50

Persevering almost killed one of Memphis’ most prominent artists: She doesn’t want you to make the same mistake

A year ago, the Black artist and nonprofit leader Victoria Jones captured the city’s attention with her plans for a $50+ million development meant to bring hope, revitalization and wealth to a long-disinvested Black neighborhood. She and her partners said they would transform a vacant Lamar Avenue tower into apartments, office space and retail. The Orange Mound project earned her a “Memphian of the Year” honor and The New York Times published a glowing write-up of the development. But with the attention came a massive amount of anxiety and fear of failure. At times last winter, she considered killing herself.
MEMPHIS, TN
98.7 WFGR

Alleged Time Traveler Predicts Massive Earthquake July 2022 Near Memphis

If I were you, I wouldn't change any summer plans because of this. But, you deserve to know that there's a "time traveler" who is now predicting a massive Midwest earthquake this July. The prediction cleary points to the New Madrid Fault located in southeast Missouri along the Mississippi River about midway between St Louis and Memphis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Californian#Nexstar Media Inc
styleblueprint.com

Meet the Memphis Maker Behind Lauren Brook Jewelry

Lauren Tester began dabbling in jewelry-making while sitting at her parents’ kitchen table in college. It began as a fun hobby — a distraction from classes and the anxiety of a busy college student’s schedule. But once she strung those very first beads, she was hooked. Soon,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis church to host Health and Wellness Expo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New Direction Christian Church and several other groups are holding a free Health and Wellness Expo Wednesday, May 18. Visitors can come by 6120 Winchester Rd. in Hickory Hill from 2 - 6 p.m. People in attendance can expect free giveaways, vaccinations, and businesses will be offering job opportunities, legal and financial counseling and much more.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mental health pros to assist Shelby County deputies

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies will soon have backup on some calls. Right now, Shelby County Sheriff’s Crisis Intervention Team responds to mental health crisis calls. They are a group trained to respond and assist individuals going through a mental health crisis and keep it from becoming potentially dangerous. The team goes through […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Sports
tri-statedefender.com

Father of nine earns dream-deferred degree with inspiration in mind

Charles Muhammad, 50, graduated from LeMoyne-Owen College last Saturday (May 7), earning his bachelor’s degree in Social Work 32 years after leaving high school. “That was one of my proudest moments,” said Muhammad. “As the father of nine children, I have worked very hard to make sure they...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

WCBCC Grand Champions decided

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Again Pit Masters and teams form around the world came to Liberty Park this week for their chance to win more than $140,000 in prize money, awards and world-wide recognition. The award ceremony for the grand champion, ribs, whole hog and shoulder began at 6:30 p.m....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DCSD stresses awareness about bail bonding scammer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department’s Captain wants you to be aware of someone impersonating a bail bond employee to scam people out of money. “Has worked for bonding companies before and she is calling people who are using bonding companies saying, ‘hey I work XYZ bonding company, you can just pay me […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy