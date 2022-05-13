My Thumb Life quizzing customers in Memphis

Calling an Uber in Memphis this week could have you going viral if Daniel Shachory picks you up.

It all depends on what off-the-wall question Daniel asks you, and how creative your answer is.

Daniel is traveling America, living and working out of his car, and documenting his encounters on social media. We had to ask this Californian what he thinks of the deep South so far.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.