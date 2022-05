SIOUX CITY -- A local businessman intends to purchase a 2-acre site in Sioux City's Northern Valley Crossing and build a five-unit retail center, according to city documents. The city has received an offer from Dan Hiserote, of Aftershock Ventures, LLC, for the purchase of a portion of Lot 2 in Northern Valley Crossing Third Addition. Hiserote plans to construct an 8,765-square-foot building at the site, which is south of the Telco Triad Community Credit Union near the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Northern Valley Drive. The documents state that the anchor tenant would be a Starbucks coffee shop.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO