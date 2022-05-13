ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

PG&E plans power outage early Sunday morning in Quincy, Meadow Valley and Twain

By Editor
Plumas County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePG&E announced a five-hour planned power outage starting at midnight Saturday and lasting until...

Plumas County News

DA distributes first round of checks from the $17 million PG&E settlement

I am very grateful to see PG&E’s contributions being distributed to various groups throughout Plumas County. Starting May 10th, the first set of checks ($5.1 million dollars) was distributed. The second set of checks ($11.9 million dollars) should be delivered on July 12. I have very much been holding my breath to actually see Plumas County realize the benefits from the settlement of the criminal prosecution. I have received countless emails from survivors of other fires (Tubbs, Camp, etc) who, years later, have yet to see any significant relief. While I wish there was more funding available and some very worthy groups did not receive a contribution, I am steadfast in my belief each group receiving a contribution will play an integral role in Plumas County’s recovery.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Photos: PG&E maps out locations where power lines will be buried in 2022-23

Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced last year it plans to underground, or bury, 10,000 miles of power lines in high-fire risk areas. PG&E provided KCRA 3 Investigates with maps of specific project information for El Dorado, Napa, Placer and Sonoma counties where undergrounding work has already been completed and where some of the undergrounding work is planned for 2022-23.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 vehicles crash into fence along Highway 99 in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Two vehicles have left the roadway and crashed into the Wittmeier Auto Center car lot fence off of Highway 99 in Chico. The crash happened just before noon in the northbound lanes of the highway, just north of the Skyway on-ramp. A Subaru SUV was on its...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 99 in Tehama County to close for 7 weeks

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 99 south of Los Molinos will be completely shut down for seven weeks, beginning on June 6, according to Caltrans. Preliminary work on the Champlin Slough Bridge will begin on May 23 and will cause nightly one-way traffic control. The detour around the construction will...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless campfire in Chico Saturday night

CHICO, Calif, - The Chico Fire Department extinguished a homeless campfire in Chico on Saturday night. Chico Fire told Action News Now that when crews arrived on scene two tents were on fire in a homeless camp off of Hazel and 9th Street. Crews were able to keep the fire...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Airplane crash at Chico Municipal Airport Sunday

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Fire and Police and Butte EMS responded to an airplane crash at the Chico Municipal Airport on Sunday at around 2:57 p.m. An investigation revealed that the front landing gear had failed. There were no injuries, according to the Chico Fire Department. The plane has been...
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Town hall meeting May 18 to discuss Claremont Fire resiliency

The Mt. Hough Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest will be holding a collaborative town hall meeting on Wednesday, May 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Quincy Public Library, located at 445 Jackson Street. Ranger District employees have been working on the Claremont Forest Resiliency Project which...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Fire District 2022-23 budget notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Quincy Fire. Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for: Salaries and wages,. services and supplies, and fixed assets, for fiscal year 2022-23. The preliminary budget can be inspected at Quincy Fire Station #1, 505 Lawrence St., between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and that the said Board of Commissioners of said District will meet at the Feather Publishing conference room on 06/9/2022 at the hour of 8:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering any changes and adopting the final budget for said District. A interested citizen may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget, or the inclusion of any additional items.
QUINCY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 vehicles crash on Highway 99 Friday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 99 Friday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. CAL FIRE says the crash was in the area of Durham-Pentz exit. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. CAL FIRE is asking drivers to be alert and careful.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rollover crash causes traffic delay on Highway 149

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officials are at the scene of a rollover crash on northbound Highway 149 just south of Highway 99, according to the California Highway Patrol. Butte County CAL FIRE says all injuries are non-life-threatening and all lanes are open. CAL FIRE said two vehicles were involved in...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Adventurous Shasta County Teen Last Seen in Garberville – An Unsolved Cold Case

Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Last year, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead as Highway 99 is blocked in Tehama County following crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol says a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 south of Vina on Friday afternoon. The CHP told Action News Now they have found a White Toyota Corolla that took off from the scene in Shasta County. The CHP said the Corolla is part of the investigation but was not part of the crash.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Stunning Blood Moon photo over Roseville captured last night by local resident

Roseville, Calif. – While most Roseville residents were hunkered indoors last night, Sarah Fihe was outside enjoying our beautiful weather while gazing into the night sky to capture this magnificent view from west Roseville. This amazing image of May 15th “Blood Moon” was captured. with a telescope and a cell phone.
ROSEVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless people will soon move to new alternate sites

CHICO, Calif. - Homeless people that are not allowed in the pallet shelters may be moved to three different alternate sites as early as next week when some 7-day notices expire. The sites are off of Fair Street near Country Drive, off of Humboldt and Bruce Road and off of...
CHICO, CA
ABC10

Woman dies after Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after a Sunday morning crash on Elder Creek Road in Sacramento, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. Around 6:39 a.m., Sacramento Police officers were called to the area of Florin Perkins Road and Elder Creek Road following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA

