PG&E plans power outage early Sunday morning in Quincy, Meadow Valley and Twain

I am very grateful to see PG&E’s contributions being distributed to various groups throughout Plumas County. Starting May 10th, the first set of checks ($5.1 million dollars) was distributed. The second set of checks ($11.9 million dollars) should be delivered on July 12. I have very much been holding my breath to actually see Plumas County realize the benefits from the settlement of the criminal prosecution. I have received countless emails from survivors of other fires (Tubbs, Camp, etc) who, years later, have yet to see any significant relief. While I wish there was more funding available and some very worthy groups did not receive a contribution, I am steadfast in my belief each group receiving a contribution will play an integral role in Plumas County’s recovery.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO