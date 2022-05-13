PG&E plans power outage early Sunday morning in Quincy, Meadow Valley and Twain

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Quincy Fire. Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for: Salaries and wages,. services and supplies, and fixed assets, for fiscal year 2022-23. The preliminary budget can be inspected at Quincy Fire Station #1, 505 Lawrence St., between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and that the said Board of Commissioners of said District will meet at the Feather Publishing conference room on 06/9/2022 at the hour of 8:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering any changes and adopting the final budget for said District. A interested citizen may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget, or the inclusion of any additional items.
