ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy released on recognizance bond

By Julia Cardi julia.cardi@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3velVW_0fd8TXbS00
Jerry Jeudy

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been granted release on a personal recognizance bond following his arrest Thursday for a dispute with the mother of his child.

Jeudy was arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department. His girlfriend wanted to leave the state and had requested help getting back items Jeudy had locked in his car, including her wallet and supplies for their baby, according to a probable cause statement. He apparently had done it in retaliation for her taking one of his phones.

Jeudy was detained overnight on a no-bond hold on suspicion of criminal tampering and domestic violence, both misdemeanors. A domestic violence case in Colorado triggers a mandatory arrest and a no-bond hold, but Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said in a news conference Thursday that the dispute between Jeudy and his girlfriend didn’t involve any physical contact.

He made an appearance Friday morning in District Court. The judge acknowledged the dispute didn’t involve any physical contact or threat of it. She imposed a $1,500 personal recognizance bond and set Jeudy’s next court date for May 31.

Jeudy’s girlfriend spoke briefly to the judge and requested the case be dropped, saying she had meant for law enforcement to only help her monitor the situation.

“He’s not a threat, and I don’t feel threatened,” she said.

The judge clarified that prosecutors made the charging decisions, and told her she is welcome to make her wishes known to them.

Jeudy is allowed to travel while his case is pending, and a no-contact order with his girlfriend won’t be pursued.

“I think this case denigrates true victims to have my client here,” Jeudy’s attorney Harvey Steinberg said in court.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Arapahoe County, CO
Local
Colorado Football
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
Syracuse.com

Remains identified as missing Texas woman; former NFL player reportedly a suspect

Katie Dowd, SFGate, San Francisco (TNS) Remains found in Texas have been identified as missing 29-year-old Taylor Christine Pomaski, officials announced Saturday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said her body was found in a ditch in the northern part of the county in early December. The identification was confirmed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. No further information about Pomaski was released.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recognizance#Domestic Violence#American Football#District Court
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy