Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy released on recognizance bond

Jerry Jeudy

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been granted release on a personal recognizance bond following his arrest Thursday for a dispute with the mother of his child.

Jeudy was arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department. His girlfriend wanted to leave the state and had requested help getting back items Jeudy had locked in his car, including her wallet and supplies for their baby, according to a probable cause statement. He apparently had done it in retaliation for her taking one of his phones.

Jeudy was detained overnight on a no-bond hold on suspicion of criminal tampering and domestic violence, both misdemeanors. A domestic violence case in Colorado triggers a mandatory arrest and a no-bond hold, but Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said in a news conference Thursday that the dispute between Jeudy and his girlfriend didn’t involve any physical contact.

He made an appearance Friday morning in District Court. The judge acknowledged the dispute didn’t involve any physical contact or threat of it. She imposed a $1,500 personal recognizance bond and set Jeudy’s next court date for May 31.

Jeudy’s girlfriend spoke briefly to the judge and requested the case be dropped, saying she had meant for law enforcement to only help her monitor the situation.

“He’s not a threat, and I don’t feel threatened,” she said.

The judge clarified that prosecutors made the charging decisions, and told her she is welcome to make her wishes known to them.

Jeudy is allowed to travel while his case is pending, and a no-contact order with his girlfriend won’t be pursued.

“I think this case denigrates true victims to have my client here,” Jeudy’s attorney Harvey Steinberg said in court.