Head of Police Accountability Board placed on administrative leave after HR complaints

The Police Accountability Board on Friday placed Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds on administrative leave — a move apparently motivated by personnel complaints about him.

"As a matter of policy, the City of Rochester — including the Police Accountability Board — does not discuss ongoing employee-related complaints or investigations," the PAB said in a news release. "It is important that these matters are fully vetted to ensure a fair and complete understanding of all relevant information and to be certain that employee confidentiality and trust are not compromised.”

The PAB, which works largely autonomously, was created to investigate allegations of police misconduct. It was expected to start investigations soon, and it's unclear if this suspension will impact the immediate future.

Voters overwhelmingly approved creating the PAB in 2019, and the nine-member board hired executive director Dwyer Reynolds in 2020. This spring, the PAB moved into a larger office space on the first floor of an office building at 245 E. Main St. downtown, which was subleased and previously occupied by the Democrat and Chronicle .

Adam DeVincentis, the executive director of the Rochester police Locust Club union, said there is a "hypocrisy" with the PAB's failure to release more specifics about Dwyer Reynolds' administrative leave.

Noting that the PAB's mission discusses the need for "transparency," DeVincentis said, "The organization that is overseeing the police ... is completely keeping everyone in the dark on this."

As a city employee, Dwyer Reynolds has certain protections that restrict the release of information about possible allegations of misconduct.

Dwyer Reynolds, a Rochester native, became the PAB's first executive director in October 2020.

Dwyer Reynolds was an environmental law fellow and clinical lecturer at the Yale Law School in Connecticut. His work focused primarily on democracy, tort law, and environmental law, according to his Yale online biography.

He completed his undergraduate work at the University of Rochester in 2013 and then earned his law degree in 2017 from Yale.

The PAB operates under the Rochester City Charter and was created by Rochester's City Council, which last year approved $5 million in the budget, fully funding the PAB .

The PAB declined to comment further on the matter, stating that "the PAB board and staff remain committed to the agency’s work and will continue to move forward in serving the Rochester community."

City Council President Miguel Meléndez on Friday afternoon said that "a number of human resource-related complaints have emerged in recent days" and that he supports the suspension of Dwyer Reynolds while the issue is investigated.

Meléndez said that an outside legal firm with expertise in human resource matters will be tapped to investigate the allegations, report their findings to City Council and provide recommendations on how to proceed.

"This matter is larger than one person and requires a thorough investigation," he said. "The Council looks forward to the PAB moving this process forward and understanding the validity of these allegations."

City Councilmember Stanley Martin, an early proponent of the PAB, said the board's independence is vital to its success and she is concerned if City Council tries to intercede. "For me, it's important to preserve the independence of the institution," Martin said.

One of the nine PAB board positions is currently vacant. Two founding members of the volunteer board resigned in March and the PAB replaced one of those board members this week, said Vanessa Cheeks, PAB deputy chief of public information. The PAB did not release details about the incoming board member.

