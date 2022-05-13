ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Head of Police Accountability Board placed on administrative leave after HR complaints

By Victoria E. Freile and Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtIrc_0fd8TSBp00

The Police Accountability Board on Friday placed Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds on administrative leave — a move apparently motivated by personnel complaints about him.

"As a matter of policy, the City of Rochester — including the Police Accountability Board — does not discuss ongoing employee-related complaints or investigations," the PAB said in a news release. "It is important that these matters are fully vetted to ensure a fair and complete understanding of all relevant information and to be certain that employee confidentiality and trust are not compromised.”

The PAB, which works largely autonomously, was created to investigate allegations of police misconduct. It was expected to start investigations soon, and it's unclear if this suspension will impact the immediate future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvQno_0fd8TSBp00

Voters overwhelmingly approved creating the PAB in 2019, and the nine-member board hired executive director Dwyer Reynolds in 2020. This spring, the PAB moved into a larger office space on the first floor of an office building at 245 E. Main St. downtown, which was subleased and previously occupied by the Democrat and Chronicle .

Adam DeVincentis, the executive director of the Rochester police Locust Club union, said there is a "hypocrisy" with the PAB's failure to release more specifics about Dwyer Reynolds' administrative leave.

Noting that the PAB's mission discusses the need for "transparency," DeVincentis said, "The organization that is overseeing the police ... is completely keeping everyone in the dark on this."

As a city employee, Dwyer Reynolds has certain protections that restrict the release of information about possible allegations of misconduct.

Dwyer Reynolds, a Rochester native, became the PAB's first executive director in October 2020.

Dwyer Reynolds was an environmental law fellow and clinical lecturer at the Yale Law School in Connecticut. His work focused primarily on democracy, tort law, and environmental law, according to his Yale online biography.

He completed his undergraduate work at the University of Rochester in 2013 and then earned his law degree in 2017 from Yale.

The PAB operates under the Rochester City Charter and was created by Rochester's City Council, which last year approved $5 million in the budget, fully funding the PAB .

The PAB declined to comment further on the matter, stating that "the PAB board and staff remain committed to the agency’s work and will continue to move forward in serving the Rochester community."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggXXm_0fd8TSBp00

City Council President Miguel Meléndez on Friday afternoon said that "a number of human resource-related complaints have emerged in recent days" and that he supports the suspension of Dwyer Reynolds while the issue is investigated.

Meléndez said that an outside legal firm with expertise in human resource matters will be tapped to investigate the allegations, report their findings to City Council and provide recommendations on how to proceed.

"This matter is larger than one person and requires a thorough investigation," he said. "The Council looks forward to the PAB moving this process forward and understanding the validity of these allegations."

City Councilmember Stanley Martin, an early proponent of the PAB, said the board's independence is vital to its success and she is concerned if City Council tries to intercede. "For me, it's important to preserve the independence of the institution," Martin said.

One of the nine PAB board positions is currently vacant. Two founding members of the volunteer board resigned in March and the PAB replaced one of those board members this week, said Vanessa Cheeks, PAB deputy chief of public information. The PAB did not release details about the incoming board member.

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile . This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Head of Police Accountability Board placed on administrative leave after HR complaints

Comments / 2

Related
talkerofthetown.com

Brighton School Board candidate Melaney Bernhardt is unfit to hold any office from David Cay Johnston

[Melaney Bernhardt of Brighton holds two signs, Freedom Over Fear and Honk For Freedom, joining a group of people on Massachusetts Avenue in Buffalo protesting against COVID health regulation mandates on February 12, 2022. The group met in the parking lot of a former Gander Mountain on Young Street, Tonawanda, to rally and then caravan to Pat Sole Park in Buffalo near the Peace Bridge to protest the COVID mandates. Part of the rally was in support of the truckers in Canada who shut down the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The group headed first to Niagara Square before heading to Pat Sole Park and honked as they went by Buffalo City Hall and Buffalo Police and Fire Headquarters. TINA MACINTYRE-YEE/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE]
BRIGHTON, NY
WUHF

What to know before Board of Education elections

On Tuesday, May 17th, local schools in Monroe County will be holding its 2022 School Budget Vote and Board of Education elections. Ahead of the vote, Executive Director of the Monroe County School Boards Association Sherry Johnson joined Good Day Rochester to provide an overview of the election and what voters need to know before heading to the polls.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Posts allegedly by Buffalo suspect suggest Rochester was considered as target

Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of opening fire on employees and shoppers at a Buffalo grocery store drove hundreds of miles from his home in Broome County to do so. It is believed by law enforcement that Payton Gendron, 18, made his way across the Southern Tier to Western New York, ending up in Buffalo, where he allegedly shot 13 people, killing 10, in a racially-motivated attack Saturday afternoon at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Buffalo attack prompting look at gun laws

Rochester, N.Y. — Two days after 10 people died in a Buffalo grocery store in a mass shooting, lawmakers are looking at whether gun laws can be improved. Rep. Joe Morelle said policymakers blocking gun reform efforts should get out of the way. The Democratic congressman stopped in Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#City Council#Administrative Leave#Pab#Locust Club
FL Radio Group

Gas Will Soon Be Cheaper in Yates County

The recently approved New York State budget included a resolution that would suspend the state’s excise and sales taxes on gasoline, which will result in a 16 cents, per-gallon savings for the rest of the year starting in June. New York counties were also given an option to reduce their local sales tax cap on gasoline. On Monday, the Yates County Legislature voted unanimously to do just that.
YATES COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

8 More COVID-19 Deaths in Monroe County

Eight more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Monroe County over the past week. It's the 2nd straight week with 8 coronavirus deaths in the county. The county's death toll now stands at 1,855. 358 people are in the hospital with the virus, with 36 in intensive care. Case numbers...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Young Women of Distinction Award winners announced

The Women’s Council, a Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce affiliate, announced the recipients of its 23rd annual Young Women of Distinction Awards at a celebration on Tuesday, May 3. The scholarship program supports the Women’s Council’s belief that young women with promise today will become tomorrow’s leaders.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Two Ontario County residents arrested for harassment

Police say two individuals were taken into custody following a harassment investigation. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony E. Curran, 33, of Canandaigua, and Randolph R. Allie, 33, of Manchester for harassment. The arrest stems from an investigation into an incident that occurred...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police officer bit by dog

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester Police officer was bit by a dog Friday. It happened during a call for family trouble on Genesee Street around 11:30 a.m. Police found a man with a knife. They were able to de-escalate the situation and get the man to drop the weapon, but there were several loose dogs in the area and one bit an officer.
ROCHESTER, NY
gvhealthnews.com

CEO of Cancer Support Community Rochester to retire

Melinda Merante, CEO of Cancer Support Community Rochester (formerly Gilda’s Club Rochester), will retire early this summer. Merante has led the organization for five years. Her accomplishments include expanding the nonprofit’s community presence to reach more people impacted by cancer; providing services in a variety of formats, such as launching virtual programming during the COVID-19 pandemic; and implementing a name change to better convey the organization’s mission and services.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

State police arrest Rochester man for guns and drugs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on the city’s northeast side Sunday. New York State Police officials say 29-year-old Tireek Burden was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. on North Clinton Avenue. Authorities say Burden was in possession of two illegal handguns and drugs. According to police, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Nazareth College class of 2022 commencement ceremony

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Nazareth College's new graduating class is now on its way out into the world. The school's class of 2022 marched in commencement ceremonies Saturday at the school's Golisano Training Center. Ruth Turner from the New York State Board of Regents spoke to the graduates. 993 students...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga Sheriff: Convicted murderer should never be allowed to go free

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck is unhappy with the scheduled release of an 88-year-old man serving time for murder. James R. Moore has served 59 years for 1962 murder. The Citizen reports James R. Moore, a former landscaper from the Rochester area, will be released around June 6 after serving 59 years for the 1962 murder of 14-year-old Pamela Moss of Penfield. Moore is the state’s longest-serving prison inmate. Schenck says Moore’s crime and others he admitted to are so heinous, that he should never be allowed to go free.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating drive-by shooting

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a young man was shot on Saturday night. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Adams Street for reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old who was shot at least once. Investigations found that the victim was on-foot when a car drove past him and fired multiple gunshots.
ROCHESTER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Liberty-James Parking Garage reaches critical point

ROME — It’s to the crucial point where something must be done — so is the status of the city’s Liberty-James Parking Garage, engineers have told city officials. Architect Steven Kushner, of Bergmann Architects, Engineers, Planners of Rochester, outlined four options for the city to take when it comes to the future of the downtown garage, built during the city’s urban renewal efforts in the 1970s and is now showing significant wear from its 50-plus years of existence.
ROME, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy