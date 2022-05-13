BPD: 13-year-old driver arrested after chase in stolen SUV

The Bakersfield Police Department said a 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase in a reportedly stolen SUV.

BPD said officers tried to stop the driver of a GMC Yukon shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Chester Avenue due the SUV not having license plates.

BPD said the driver lead officers on a chase and failed to stop at lights and drove on the opposite lanes on Casa Loma Drive at Madison Street before hitting a ditch south of the 1500 block of Watts Drive.

The 13-year-old boy abandoned the SUV and ran after the crash and was arrested, said BPD. BPD said officers found out the vehicle was reported stolen.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, charges associated with the chase, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.