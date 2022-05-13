ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, FL

Olympus, City of Clermont announce $100 million health center

By Frank Stanfield
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYCiz_0fd8T0ny00

CLERMONT — Olympus, the health, sports and wellness community, and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc., a major medical office real estate company, have announced plans for a $100 million health care campus.

The announcement Thursday came just days after the Scottsdale, Ariz., company purchased six acres for 175,000 square feet of office space.

“The city is thrilled that HTA has chosen Clermont and the Olympus Development for this 175,000 square-foot medical facility,” Clermont Mayor Tim Murry said in a press release. “Not only will this facility provide quality health care, but it will also provide significant employment opportunities for the residents in the Clermont area.”

Things to Do: Planes, Tunes & BBQ set for downtown Tavares

COVID-19 in Lake, Sumter counties: Infections continue to rise as subvariant spreads

More: Trout Lake Nature Center leads conversation about growth, water, conservation at symposium

Construction is expected to begin early next year, according to Clermont spokeswoman Laurie Windham. When completed, the offices will create 325 onsite jobs.

Olympus master plan site first created in 2018

Olympus is a 240-acre master-plan site created in 2018. It was designed to complement nearby facilities, like the National Training Center, which trains high school, college and amateur athletes.

It’s also, of course, a part of a 15,000-acre area of explosive growth referred to as Wellness Way.

HTA said its research shows 156,000 people are currently living within a 15-minute drive of Olympus, and it's expected to grow more than 12% over the next five years.

Olympus is being built in phases, with the first phase multi-family housing. The second phase calls for custom neighborhoods and single-family housing. The third includes the HTA facility, Mike Carroll, the spokesman for Olympus told the Daily Commercial

Plans call for a pedestrian-friendly town center with restaurants, shops, and hotels. The health campus site will be constructed in the northwest portion of Olympus, along U.S. Highway 27. It will be a 15-minute walk to the town center.

When built out, Olympus is projected to create 2,800 jobs and have a taxable value of $1.5 billion.

“Clermont and Lake County have been dreaming and working hard for years to attract high-wage healthcare jobs to Wellness Way,” Lake County Commission Chair Sean Parks said. “HTA's plans mark a huge milestone in realizing this dream while providing our county with the highest level of healthcare.”

Healthcare Trust is the largest owner-operator of medical office buildings in the U.S., with 24.8 million square feet of office space. In February, it announced plans to enter into a “strategic business combination” with Healthcare Realty Trust Inc., subject to a favorable stockholder vote.

It would almost double in size in terms of assets.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Olympus, City of Clermont announce $100 million health center

Comments / 0

Related
ocfl.net

Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | May 16, 2022

“We, Orange County residents, are heartbroken for the residents of Buffalo and Laguna Woods and share in their pain. Having experienced a mass shooting as a community ourselves, we know that expressions of support from around the nation and world are meaningful to the survivors. We pray for healing of their communities and that justice will prevail.”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

CDD 9 supervisors question need for windmill as PWAC budget continues to rise

Community Development District 9 supervisors are expressing concern about the rising costs of the Project Wide Advisory Committee and questioned the upcoming replacement of a decorative windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. CDD 9 supervisors met Monday afternoon at SeaBreeze Recreation Center in a budget workshop for the...
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Who will clean up all the dead ducks around Lake Dot in Sanford?

SANFORD, Fla. - A week after Florida residents began complaining about the increase in dead ducks, fish, and at least one turtle, found near Lake Dot in Sanford, residents tell FOX 35 that the situation is growing worse – with the ducks decaying, spreading a foul odor in the area.
SANFORD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clermont, FL
Clermont, FL
Health
Clermont, FL
Government
Lake County, FL
Government
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orange County COVID positivity rates on the rise, testing sites remain closed

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — COVID positivity rates in Orange Country are going up every day. Despite the rising number of cases, the county’s testing sites remain closed. In March, the testing sites at Barnett Park, the South Orange Youth Sports Complex and the Econ Soccer Complex in Orange County closed. At that time the county’s 14-day positivity rate was at 2.6%.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident discusses city’s massive growth

I admit, I’m a part of the problem. You see, I moved to Ocala from the Dade/Broward area 53 years ago, during a time when many others from South Florida had decided that they didn’t care for the ‘lifestyle’ down there, so they moved away too. I remember how hard it was to fit in with the locals, those who were born and raised here. I eventually was welcomed and made a nice life for my family and myself.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

DeSantis announces $125M in funding for nursing education while visiting Seminole State

SANFORD, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Seminole State College on Monday to announce $125 million in funding for nursing education in the state. DeSantis said that $100 million will go toward funding higher education and workforce education programs for nursing. He said the program will financially reward colleges and universities for their nursing education programs, based on student success.
SANFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympus#Health Center#Nature Center#Real Estate Company#Hta#The Olympus Development#Tunes Bbq#Wellness Way
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Florida Now Considered the Least Affordable Place to Live in the Country

Florida is now considered the least affordable place to live in the entire country. For those looking for a home in Florida, finding affordable housing may be a challenge. Click Orlando recently reported that due to soaring home prices and rent over the past year, Florida has now become the least affordable location to live in the country.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Good news in Ocala/Marion County, Florida

During 2022, the Two Men and a Truck moving company is trying to collect more than 250,000 items, such as cleaning supplies and personal health items, nationwide for moms who have sought assistance in a domestic violence shelter. Locally, the goal is to collect more than 1,000 items for the Ocala Domestic Violence Center, which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
villages-news.com

$1.13 million price tag to fix underdrain system in Soulliere Villas

It will cost $1.13 million to fix a non-functioning underdrain system in the Soulliere Villas in The Villages. The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors will hold a budget workshop at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center to discuss paying for its share of the repair project. The Developer...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Inside the Magic

Gov. DeSantis Says Florida Likely to Take Control of Disney’s Reedy Creek

As reported by The Orlando Sentinel, the state of Florida will likely assume control of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Gov. claimed he is working on a proposal that likely will be considered by the Legislature after the November elections. “The...
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

MUV medical marijuana dispensary coming to Ocala

MUV will soon be joining the list of medical marijuana dispensaries that operate in Ocala. While a grand opening date has not yet been announced by MUV, the company plans to open the doors to its newest location in late spring. The Ocala store, which is located at 3701 SW College Road, will become MUV’s 48th dispensary.
OCALA, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Celebrate Summer with the Best BBQ Spots in Orlando

Barbecue lovers, rejoice! BBQ season is here, and we have just the thing to help you plan for all the fun summer nights ahead. Orlando is full of diverse, delicious options to satisfy all taste buds, from southern soul food... The post Celebrate Summer with the Best BBQ Spots in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Former Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg could be sentenced in August

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than a year after former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges including child sex trafficking, a judge informed prosecutors he intends to sentence Greenberg in August “absent compelling circumstances.”. In a newly filed court order, U.S. District Judge...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Seniors Encouraged to Apply for Energy Bill Assistance Before May 31 Deadline

Central Florida seniors have until May 31st to apply for energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). Qualifying seniors are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in assistance on multiple energy bills, to purchase necessary materials, conduct repairs and more. Utility categories eligible...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

1K+
Followers
577
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy