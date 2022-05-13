ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Primary: Early voting ends Saturday

By Claire Sachse
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe early voting period for the 2022 primary ends Saturday, May 14 with primary day right around the corner on Tuesday, May 17. On Saturday, May 14, early voters can go to the one stop voting location at the Board of Elections office, 40 Courthouse St. in the Womack Administration Building...

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Foothills Music Club meets for final program of season

After a year of distancing, wearing masks, and taking no photos, members of the Foothills Music Club removed their masks for the final program of the 2021-2022 season. The meeting was held Thursday, May 12, at Tryon First Baptist Church, and the theme for the program was 20th and 21st-century music. There was a wide selection of composers represented: Hungarian-born Bela Bartok; African-American classical composer Florence Price; David W. Solomons, British composer of lyrical, tonal, and modal music; Norman Dello Joio, American composer of Italian descent who won a Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1957; Samuel Barber, American composer considered as one of the most expressive representatives of Romantic trends of 20th-century classical music; award-winning Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi; Paul Sjolund, a leading composer of American church and choral music; and British Gerald Finzi, best known as a choral composer.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Landrum Farmers Market Pavilion debut was a hit

On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up for the first morning the Landrum Farmer’s Market was held in its new venue. The parking lot was packed, and vendors and customers we happy to finally be in the new structure after several delays. Landrum Fire Department, Landrum EMS, and Landrum...
LANDRUM, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

No injuries reported in single vehicle fire on I-26

Local fire departments extinguish the flames, vehicle total loss. COLUMBUS– On Monday, May 16 a single vehicle fire occurred alongside I-26 West near mile marker 63. Columbus Fire Department’s Engine 22 and Rescue 22, as well as Saluda Fire Department’s Engine 23, responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the flames. According to officials, there were no injuries.
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Deep Dish Dixieland to perform at FENCE

On Sunday, May 22 at 4 p.m. Deep Dish Dixieland will perform in the Great Room at FENCE. Join FENCE for an afternoon of jazz tunes to brighten your day!. Deep-Dish Dixieland was founded in 2015 with the goal of bringing the happy music of the Jazz Age to Upstate audiences. The band has four members: Kelly Sech on vocals, banjo-ukulele, clarinet, and saxophone, Victor Jennings on washboard and percussion, Dave Johnson on bass saxophone, and Brad Majors on guitar. The band prides itself on making every performance special by involving its audience with the upbeat melodies and rhythms of authentic jazz from a century ago.
TRYON, NC

