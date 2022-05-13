2022 Primary: Early voting ends Saturday

After a year of distancing, wearing masks, and taking no photos, members of the Foothills Music Club removed their masks for the final program of the 2021-2022 season. The meeting was held Thursday, May 12, at Tryon First Baptist Church, and the theme for the program was 20th and 21st-century music. There was a wide selection of composers represented: Hungarian-born Bela Bartok; African-American classical composer Florence Price; David W. Solomons, British composer of lyrical, tonal, and modal music; Norman Dello Joio, American composer of Italian descent who won a Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1957; Samuel Barber, American composer considered as one of the most expressive representatives of Romantic trends of 20th-century classical music; award-winning Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi; Paul Sjolund, a leading composer of American church and choral music; and British Gerald Finzi, best known as a choral composer.

