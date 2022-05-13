ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Let's Talk About Racism: A Conversation with Resurrected Life's Dr. Gregory Edwards | Let's Talk

wdiy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's Talk about Racism, Anti-Blackness and Colorism. Dr. Batts explores the history of racism and recent controversy around the issue with Dr. Gregory Edwards of the Resurrected Life Community Church who, as a...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 2

Related
blackchronicle.com

Groundbreaking Black-Owned Investment Banking Firm Siebert Williams Shank & Co. to Receive Inaugural Earl Graves Sr. Visionary Award at the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit in Philadelphia

BLACK ENTERPRISE the nation’s number one Black digital media brand, will bring back its national Entrepreneurs Summit as an in-person event in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, May 18–20. The Entrepreneurs Summit is well established as the premier annual event dedicated to the success of Black entrepreneurs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fast Company

Segregation By Design: How one architect is visualizing the legacy of America’s racist urbanism

Walking around the north side of Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood, it’s difficult to imagine what stood before the sprawling University of Pennsylvania medical campus, replete with scores of half-empty parking lots and franchise restaurants. But for Segregation By Design, a new initiative that seeks to unearth the legacy of racist planning in American cities, the visual history is clear. What stood before University City was Black Bottom, a thriving Black working-class community whose proximity to Philadelphia’s urban core made it a prime target for the 1950s slum clearance, freeway construction, and redevelopment projects that decimated hundreds of low-income neighborhoods across the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Civil Rights#Racial Injustice#African American#Promise Neighborhoods Of#Wdiy
WFMZ-TV Online

Rideshare driver praised for handling of racist comments

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley rideshare driver is being praised by millions online for his handling of a racial incident between himself and two customers. It has gone viral on the internet. A video captured by the driver shows the moment he refused to drive two people, after they...
CATASAUQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Abortion rights rally in Bethlehem among hundreds of demonstrations across U.S. (PHOTOS)

Chants echoed amid megaphone siren wails and the honking horns of passersby as abortion rights advocates rallied Saturday morning in Bethlehem. Planned Parenthood organized and promoted “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies across the U.S. in response to the leak earlier this month of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade will be overturned.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
phillyvoice.com

Kenny G, Sugarhill Gang and the O'Jays will play free concerts at Camden waterfront this summer

Some big names in the music industry and a few lesser-known artists from Philadelphia will play a series of free concerts along the Camden waterfront starting next month. Kenny G will kick off Camden County's Sunset Jazz Series in Wiggins Park, which overlooks the Delaware River and Center City, at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 6. The saxophonist is one of the best-selling jazz artists of all time. He's known for his smooth, poppy sound.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Field Training Ended, Ofc. Smith Patrols on Her Own

OUT ON HER OWN – Lower Pottsgrove Police Ofc. Mara Smith (at top), who joined the police department Jan. 20 (2022), on Sunday (May 15) officially completed its probationary field training program and began patrols around the township on her own. Smith, a former member of the Chester Township Police Department, also is a 2019 graduate of the Montgomery County Police Academy. An Abington High School graduate, she attended Kutztown University.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Beneath The Skin Tattoo Draws Crowd with ‘Flash’ Offer

POTTSTOWN PA – Long before “Beneath The Skin Tattoo” opened Friday (May 13, 2022) at 12:30 p.m., a line of people formed (above and at right) outside the studio at the Nagle Center, 25D Moser Rd., determined to wait patiently until staff members unlocked the front door and announced they were ready. Then one by one, with completed consent forms in hand, hopeful customers filed inside to claim their offer of the day.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ja Rule, Ashanti to headline Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two artists will co-headline a night of Musikfest 2022. Ja Rule and Ashanti will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Friday, Aug. 12, ArtsQuest announced Monday. Ja Rule made his debut in 1999 with his single "Holla Holla." He joined forces with Ashanti for songs "Always...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Pa.’s richest person has spent at least $18 million on the 2022 primary — mostly to influence one issue

HARRISBURG — What does a conservative upstart challenging a top House Republican in York County have in common with a scion of a Democratic political family facing a progressive primary in Philadelphia?. Despite differing priorities and positions, both candidates’ campaigns are beneficiaries of the political largess of billionaire Jeff...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Philadelphia teen with autism given prom night bash to remember

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia teenager with autism was given a prom night to remember with help from a local non-profit organization. Dyllion Clark, 17, is a senior at Elwyn Media Campus high school in nearby Delaware County. Elwyn, a school for children with autism, does not offer a prom to its students, but partners with John Bartram High School in Philadelphia to give students the opportunity to attend prom.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman hospitalized for stroke

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is also the leading Democrat in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat in Tuesday's primary, has been hospitalized for a stroke. Fetterman is being cared for at Lancaster General Hospital. This comes on the heels of several public events that were canceled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s primary election is Tuesday. Who’s running in the Lehigh Valley? When are polls open?

Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for U.S. Senate, governor and state Legislature races in the 2022 mid-term election cycle. Those who applied for a mail-in ballot by the May 10 deadline have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to file them with their county board of elections or in a ballot drop-box, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State election timeline. For those voting in-person, polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find your polling place at pavoterservices.pa.gov. The deadline to register to vote in Tuesday’s primary was May 2.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

'She nailed it' competition in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a test of speed and accuracy on Sunday in Monroe County. The 5th annual She Nailed It competition was held at the Shawnee Inn near Mount Pocono. The contest pits teams of women against each other as they try to see who can hammer more nails into a 2x4 in two minutes.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy