Let's Talk About Racism: A Conversation with Resurrected Life's Dr. Gregory Edwards | Let's Talk

Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for U.S. Senate, governor and state Legislature races in the 2022 mid-term election cycle. Those who applied for a mail-in ballot by the May 10 deadline have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to file them with their county board of elections or in a ballot drop-box, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State election timeline. For those voting in-person, polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find your polling place at pavoterservices.pa.gov. The deadline to register to vote in Tuesday’s primary was May 2.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO