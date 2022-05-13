ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

New playroom built at Ronald McDonald House

By Cianna Reeves
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Junior League of Jackson cut the ribbon on a new playroom at Ronald McDonald House on Thursday, May 12.

Volunteers designed the space, purchased supplies, painted and assisted with light construction.

Jackson man working to help troubled youth

“The old playroom was functional, but dated. We wanted to give the playroom a really modern look and feel. We were inspired by the Mississippi Children’s Museum to create different zones for the kids to play, learn, discover and create,” said Project Chair Nell Knox.

Infants through teenagers will be able to enjoy toys and play zones designed to bring fun and be a place of relaxation.

The playroom is used by children who have siblings in the hospital.

