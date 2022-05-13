ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Only two days left to get ‘Wildlife Waltz’ Zoo Idaho tickets

By City of Pocatello
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — Have you ever wanted to go glamping at the zoo? Or have dinner with 10 of your friends in a treehouse? Or have a spa day with poly light, red light and lip treatment? Well, now you can. The silent auction is filled with unique items...

www.idahostatejournal.com

104.3 WOW Country

Report Reveals Best Chinese Restaurant in Idaho, Is It In Boise?

The people of Idaho take their food very seriously. When a restaurant is named “the best” in any category, Idahoans will put that title to the test with a visit and a review on any of the popular Boise foodie groups on Facebook. A recent study from 247Tempo.com looked at the best Chinese restaurants by state and a popular Idaho Falls spot took the title of “Best Chinese Food in Idaho” … but are there Boise restaurants being snubbed? Let's take a look at the current "champ" and see how the Chinese restaurants of Boise would match up.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial returns for 18th year in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial is set to return to Pocatello for the 18th year in a row. The memorial will be held at Century High School’s soccer fields from Friday, May 27, until Memorial Day, May 30. “We hope that everyone will find some time during their Memorial Day weekend to stop by and pay tribute to the men and women who have died while serving...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Spring chinook salmon run shows most impressive run since 2016 at Idaho dam

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Spring chinook are continuing to make an impressive showing at Bonneville Dam. More than 62,500 adult springers have been counted in the dam’s fish ladder this month. That includes nearly 13,500 last Tuesday alone and more than 7,000 last Wednesday. The season total, from March 15 through May 9, is more than 72,000.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Spirit of the Waters Totem Pole Journey comes to Fort Hall on Wednesday

FORT HALL — Two traveling totem poles are circulating around various stops throughout the Pacific Northwest. On Wednesday, one of them will make a stop at the Fort Hall Reservation. The journey is an Indigenous-led effort to raise awareness for the movement to remove the Snake River dams and restore the salmon runs to health. The community is welcome to join the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on this special day.
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho8.com

Warmer with storm chances into the day

Low over our area will lay down some potential for storm development in the day today. We've had overnight showers and storms and more isolated moments of rough weather are expected 30-40% chances into the afternoon for Rexburg and Idaho Falls. Better chances for severe pop-up storms exists to the north and south along the Utah border. You'll have some gusty winds 20-30 mph, and gustier amongst storms this afternoon with chances for small hail, lightning and downpours. Please take measures to travel safely during storms with decreased visibility and pull over if necessary.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Three Idaho schools to receive $100,000 Fitness Centers

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Three Idaho schools will be receiving state-of-the-art $100,000 fitness centers from the DON'T QUIT campaign. Emmett Middle School, Fairmont Junior High in Boise, and Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot will be receiving the new centers. These schools were selected for their leadership in helping their students stay fit.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Authorities were on the lookout this week in May 1922 for Bird Harris, 13, at large after escaping from the industrial training school at St. Anthony. Harris reportedly escaped clad only in his pajamas. After stealing some clothing, blankets and a bicycle, he made his way to Rigby, roughly 40 miles away, where he attempted to hold up a pedestrian. Failing at this, he stole a car belonging to Utah Power & Light and made his escape. The boy was believed to have been committed from Payette, but police suspected he had gone north to Montana to join his older brother, who had made a similar escape from the school a few years earlier and succeeded in hiding until authorities became aware of him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Celebration of life for Jaxson Lamprecht to be held Thursday

POCATELLO — A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 19, for Jaxson Lamprecht, who passed away May 7 of natural causes. Lamprecht was the well known co-owner of Fifth Street Bagelry in Pocatello. The celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fifth Street Bagelry, 559 S. Fifth Ave. The event is open to the public. Fifth Street Bagelry will close at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in preparation for the celebration of life.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Molly the dog

She is a great dog but she needs to be adopted into a calm home. Molly needs an experienced dog owner (no first-time pet owners) and shouldn’t go to a house with cats or small dogs. Molly does great with kids who are calm. If you decide you might...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Upcoming events at the Bannock County Event Center

There are lots to do at the Bannock County Event Center this summer. Bring the family to a showing of Movies at the Port, Pocatello Downs horse races and much more!. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Idaho State Journal

Remembrances of a lifelong friendship with U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch

Thoughts of a dear friend of more than 50 years flooded our minds on Aril 23, when we learned of the passing of Orrin Hatch, Utah’s U.S. senator for 42 dynamic years — from 1977 to 2019. Outlasting six U.S. presidents, he died in Salt Lake City at the age of 88 and was buried in Newton, Utah’s beautiful little, wind-swept cemetery on May 6.
NEWTON, UT
KIFI Local News 8

Freezing for a reason at the Ammon pool

Swimmers in Ammon got really cold feet, but a warm heart, for a good cause Saturday. The Ammon pool held their second-ever "freezing for a reason" opening pool event. The post Freezing for a reason at the Ammon pool appeared first on Local News 8.
AMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Rendezvous Center to be renamed after Richard and Connie Bowen

POCATELLO — The Rendezvous Center at Idaho State University will be rededicated in honor of Richard L. and Connie S. Bowen at a reception Friday at 3 p.m. All are invited. A brief program will take place on the east patio of the Rendezvous Center near Cadet Field. Light refreshments will be served, and tours of the Rendezvous Center will be available for anyone interested.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

City of Pocatello auctioning surplus items

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello’s yearly auction has started. For a third year, the city’s annual auction will be held online only. Items up for grabs this year include vehicles, office furnishings, tools and more. Bidding started May 14 at 9:30 a.m. A list of items...
POCATELLO, ID
kmvt

Governor Little awards grants to 3 Magic Valley cities

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho governor Brad Little has announced grant money to three cities in the Magic Valley to support community development. Little handed out 18 grants in total to various cities around Idaho. In our area, the cities of Hagerman, Shoshone, and Oakley will all receive grants, as well as the city of Glenns Ferry.
eastidahonews.com

ISU first college in the country to receive two national endorsements

POCATELLO – Idaho State University is the first and only institution in the U.S. to become accredited with both the college-provided faculty and concurrent enrollment program endorsements by the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships Accreditation Commission. The dually granted accreditations, which were earned by ISU’s Early College program, are valid for seven years.
POCATELLO, ID

Community Policy