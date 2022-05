A masked man wearing an employee uniform who robbed a 7-Eleven in Millersville over the weekend is on the run, authorities say. The man walked behind the counter and removed cash from the register in front of the actual store clerk on at the store located on 495 Old Mill Road around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, said Anne Arundel County Police.

MILLERSVILLE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO