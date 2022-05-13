ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Crash shuts down Transmitter Road at E. Orlando

By S. Brady Calhoun
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — At least one person was injured in a traffic crash on Transmitter Road Friday morning.

First responders and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were on scene at the incident and working to determine the cause of the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

