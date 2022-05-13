ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

High school baseball’s postseason is here. Who will advance out of Lexington?

By Jared Peck
High school baseball’s postseason gets underway Monday and the greater Lexington-area districts have some of the best teams in the state aiming to survive and advance.

The Frederick Douglass Broncos come in as the highest-rated Lexington team at No. 8 in the PrepBaseballReport.com coaches association poll , but they’ll be the second seed in the 42nd District after losing the top-seed tiebreaker to No. 20 Sayre.

Over in the 43rd District, No. 19 Lexington Catholic gets its top-seed, first-round bye in a playoff that’ll include a number of teams that have been ranked at some point during the season, including Lexington Christian, Paul Laurence Dunbar and defending 11th Region champion Lafayette.

While district championship trophies look nice on display, it’s the win-or-go home semifinals that perhaps carry the most meaning for everyone next week. All teams reaching the district finals automatically advance to the following week’s 11th Region tournament, which will also include finalists from the 41st and 44th districts.

42nd District Tournament

At Scott County High School, Georgetown

Monday’s game

Bryan Station (8-12) vs. Scott County (13-22), 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s semifinals

Bryan Station-Scott County winner vs. Sayre (16-9), 5:30 p.m.

Frederick Douglass (24-9) vs. Henry Clay (16-14), 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s finals

Championship, 6 p.m.

43rd District Tournament

At Lexington Christian Academy

Tuesday’s game

Lafayette (18-11) vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar (19-12), 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s semifinals

Lexington Christian (14-12-1) vs. Tates Creek (14-16), 5:30 p.m.

Lafayette-Dunbar winner vs. Lexington Catholic (16-13-1), 8 p.m.

Thursday’s finals

Championship, 6 p.m.

