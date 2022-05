GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The playoff picture became a little clearer in high school baseball on Saturday. Despite having the opportunity to host the Class 3A Region semifinal, Trinity Catholic couldn’t get by Fernandina Beach and fell 5-2 at home to end their season. The Celtics entered the contest with an 8-4 record at home, while the Pirates traveled to Ocala with a solid road mark of 8-3 in road contests this season. Even though Trinity Catholic had outscored its opponents by 80 runs this spring, before this game, it was Fernandina Beach who outscored them to move one step closer to a state championship.

