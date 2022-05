Echo Park -- A vacant restaurant was damaged early this morning by an outdoor rubbish fire that also scorched part of the interior. The blaze, a video of which was posted on Citizen, blackened one side of the building at Sunset Boulevard and Reservoir Street that most recently housed a Baby Blues BBQ, and before that Costa Alegre, a Mexican restaurant. The building is next to Taix French restaurant, which did not appear to be damaged.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO