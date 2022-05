PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Cultural Council (PCC) is extending an invitation to Berkshire County residents to apply to join the committee. Those who join in the summer will be on board in time to participate in reviewing of the fall grant applications. The committee invites potential members to come to a meeting, ask questions and see how they can be involved. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, June 8, 7pm, Pittsfield City Hall, Room 203.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO