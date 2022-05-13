Ridgeland Fire Department taking new applications
RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Ridgeland Fire Department (RFD) is now taking applications for their new hiring process starting Wednesday, June 1.
Applicants should be 21 years or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid driver’s license, and be able to complete and pass the evaluation process.UMMC to host walk up job interviews
There is no experience needed. Hired applicants will have the opportunity to receive the following benefits:
- Medical/Dental
- Paid vacation, Holiday, and Sick
- Retirement (PERS)
- Starting salary $33,025/annually
- 5% increase in salary after 1st year
- $6,000 stipend for Paramedics
Applications can be picked up at Central Fire Station located at 456 Towne Center Boulevard.
