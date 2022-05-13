ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Ridgeland Fire Department taking new applications

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEWJP_0fd8QDND00

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Ridgeland Fire Department (RFD) is now taking applications for their new hiring process starting Wednesday, June 1.

Applicants should be 21 years or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid driver’s license, and be able to complete and pass the evaluation process.

UMMC to host walk up job interviews

There is no experience needed. Hired applicants will have the opportunity to receive the following benefits:

  • Medical/Dental
  • Paid vacation, Holiday, and Sick
  • Retirement (PERS)
  • Starting salary $33,025/annually
  • 5% increase in salary after 1st year
  • $6,000 stipend for Paramedics

Applications can be picked up at Central Fire Station located at 456 Towne Center Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Community clean-up measures underway in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City leaders are taking steps to clean up the city, including removing junk cars and addressing unkempt properties. The Yazoo Herald reported the city’s new mayor, David Starling, is focusing on unkempt properties as his first major project. At a recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, 24 property […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Mask mandate lifted for Natchez-Adams School District

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The mask mandate for the Natchez-Adams School District (NASD) was lifted on Monday, May 16. The Natchez Democrat reported masks will be optional for indoors, outdoors and on school buses. School district leaders encourage staff and students to continue wearing masks. According to the newspaper, other mitigation practices will remain, like […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Students graduate from Forrest General’s SEARCH program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mentors and families celebrated the graduation of nine students from Forrest General Hospital’s (FGH) SEARCH program on Monday, May 16. The program was created by the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services to help students with intellectual needs move into the workforce after graduation. The students worked rotations in Radiology, Food and […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgeland, MS
WJTV 12

UMMC hosts open interview event for aspiring nurses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson hosted a walk-up job interview event on Monday in the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower. Recruiters at UMMC wanted to host the walk-up job interview event to give aspiring nurses and therapists an opportunity to get a possible position on the spot. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT to start chip seal work around Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will begin chip seal work on roads around Central Mississippi on Monday, May 16. Chip seal is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid that’s sprayed on the road surface. Small stone chips are then placed on the road and compacted. Excess stone is swept […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg mayor reviews medical marijuana rules

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. reviewed the city’s rules and stipulations for the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. The Vicksburg Post reported the city missed the deadline to opt-out of the bill, which was May 3. Now, City Attorney Kim Nailor has prepared the city’s rules and regulations for the bill. According […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Lawsuit dismissed against Jackson-Hinds Library System

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – District Judge Carlton W. Reeves dismissed a wrongful termination lawsuit that was filed against the Jackson-Hinds Library System and its Board of Trustees Chair Rickey Jones. Former library system Executive Director Patricia Furr filed the lawsuit, denying the reasons for her termination. She was accused of fostering a hostile work environment […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Fire#Retirement#Ummc#Medical Dental Paid#Paramedics Applications#Nexstar Media Inc
WAPT

Some Jackson residents say they are still being overcharged for water

JACKSON, Miss. — Some residents in Jackson said they are being overcharged on their water bills after the city failed to replace all the water meters. The city recently hired a company to replace the faulty water meters installed by Siemens. "They're replacing some meters, not all of them,"...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lumumba: Upcoming fireworks shows ‘not feasible’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talked about why firework shows are no longer feasible for the budget during a news conference on Monday, May 16. City Councilmembers believe the money that would have been used for the Juneteenth and July 4th fireworks shows would be better used for public safety. The […]
JACKSON, MS
umc.edu

Officers picked for pilot behavioral intervention program named Top Cops

Police officers Shaun Hiley and Garry Lee didn’t know it at the time, but the career detours, relocations, chance encounters, and even deployments they’ve endured during a combined 30-plus years in law enforcement were preparing them for a calling for which they both are uniquely qualified. Tapped in...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel to vote on tourism promotion tax

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors in Laurel will be able to vote on the Laurel Tourism Promotion Tax on Tuesday, June 14. City leaders said tourism is increasing in the city. Tourism efforts are currently funded by local tax dollars. If passed, the tax would allow the city to fund tourism efforts with tax dollars […]
LAUREL, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors notice spike in water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson City Councilman said the city needs to look into complaints from one community over water bills that some said are spiking, despite the installation of new water meters. Neighbors who live in the 3800 block of Camilla Drive are complaining over what they said is a jump in their […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County Board of Supervisors disagree with ARPA spending

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County received $45 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to help with economic development. Supervisors David Archie and Robert Graham believe the money should be spent to repair roads and bridges and to combat crime in the county, however Calhoun said it’s time to other areas receive funding […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2022 Memorial Day events at Vicksburg National Military Park

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Park Service (NPS) will host events at Vicksburg National Military Park in observance of Memorial Day.  There will be a Flag Placement in the National Cemetery on Friday, May 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. Registration is now open for Vicksburg National Military […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg to host job fair for high school students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will host a job fair for high school students on Monday, May 23. Students who are 16 and older will have the opportunity to meet with local employers who have immediate hiring needs for the summer. Members of the parks and recreation, public works, police and fire […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman identified after body recovered from Leaf River

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman whose body was found in the Leaf River in Jones County on Sunday, May 16 has been identified. Boaters reported the body was found near the Highway 590 bridge and boat ramp. The Mississippi Crime Lab in Gulfport identified the body as Brittany Nicole Holifield, 32, of Laurel. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with multiple burglaries in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on Monday, May 16 in connection to four burglaries that happened over the weekend. Police arrested Zachary James Thames, 28, for burglaries at Fox’s Pizza on Old Highway 11, Miracle Nails on Old Highway 11 and Yamato Japan on Hardy Street. He was also arrested in […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

Residents support increased police patrols in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department is increasing patrols around the Capitol Complex Improvement District after two weekends of heavy crime in the capital city, and residents are overall supportive of their efforts. "I mean every day or every weekend, something terrible going on in Jackson," said Jackson resident Mary Mangum. The...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy