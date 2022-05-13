Ridgeland Fire Department taking new applications

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Ridgeland Fire Department (RFD) is now taking applications for their new hiring process starting Wednesday, June 1.

Applicants should be 21 years or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid driver’s license, and be able to complete and pass the evaluation process.

There is no experience needed. Hired applicants will have the opportunity to receive the following benefits:

Medical/Dental

Paid vacation, Holiday, and Sick

Retirement (PERS)

Starting salary $33,025/annually

5% increase in salary after 1st year

$6,000 stipend for Paramedics

Applications can be picked up at Central Fire Station located at 456 Towne Center Boulevard.

