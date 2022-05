A local artist paints his way into Culpeper Renaissance, Inc.’s third installment of its Culpeper Downtown Walls Mural Program. “Having grown up as an artist in Culpeper, it has been a dream of mine to create something for the town that helped shape me into the person I am today,” said artist Layton Scarbrough. “When this opportunity popped up, I was so excited to dive headfirst into the research and development of a mural that would mean something more than just a few strokes of paint on a wall.”

CULPEPER, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO