Shore sailors qualify for conference's championship regatta

KINGS POINT, N.Y. — Washington wrapped up its silver season as a varsity sailing program with an appearance in the America Trophy regatta, which is the Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s open dinghy championship.

The top 18 teams in the MAISA regular-season standings qualified for the America Trophy fleet racing championship hosted by the Merchant Marine Academy, April 30-May 1.

Washington (148-152, 300) placed 13th.

In the A Division, the Shore sailors sent out junior skipper Stewart Gurnell with sophomore Megan Callis as crew. Their best finish was fourth in the seventh race.

Sophomore skipper Alex Heim and junior crew Emma Macturk represented Washington in the B Division. Their best finish was sixth in the third race.

On Saturday, April 30, four races each in A and B divisions were completed in winds of 4 to 10 knots, and one gust of 16 knots, before winds got really fickle and a few races were abandoned.

Lunch break was taken at 1:15 p.m.

The fleet returned to Little Neck Bay at 2 p.m., only to abandon an attempted race. There was no further racing on the day due to lack of wind.

On Sunday, races 5 A/B through 9 A/B were held in north-northeasterly winds of 3 to 6 knots. As the winds became more fickle, a well-timed lunch break ashore was called at 12:30 p.m.

During this break, the winds shifted to the south and began to fill in. Racing resumed at 2:15 p.m. and races 5 A/B through 13 A/B were held in the southerly winds of 4 to 8 knots.

There were no protests and no breakdowns.

Navy (41-76, 117) repeated as the America Trophy winner. St. Mary’s (80-48, 128) placed second. Then came Hobart and William Smith (80-60, 140), Georgetown (67-75, 142) and George Washington (92-59, 151) to round out the top five.

• • •

CHESTERTOWN — Washington placed second in The Grant regatta April 16-17, two points behind Princeton, to punch its ticket to the conference’s spring championship.

The Shore sailors hosted The Grant, which brought 14 schools to the Chester River.

Seven races were sailed each day

High winds on Saturday made for gritty sailing conditions.

Sunday brought a shifty westerly with massive oscillations and winds from 5 to 15 knots.

Princeton (48-62-110) was fourth after the first day, steadily climbed the leader board to trail by only two points with one race remaining, and swept the finishing set.

Washington (53-59, 112) was the runner-up.

Christopher Newport (78-51, 129), Hampton (63-67, 130) and Virginia Tech (111-64, 175) rounded out the top five.

For Washington, junior skipper Stewart Gurnell and crews Andrew Tran and Megan Callis placed second in the A Division, winning two races and placing second in four others.

Tran served as crew for races 1-4 and 7-14, while Callis was the crew for the fifth and sixth races.

Sophomore Alex Heim skippered Washington to a third-place finish in the B Division. He won three races with crew Jon Kelly and one race with crew Emma Macturk. Kelly was the crew for races 1-8 and 13-14; Macturk was crew for races 9-12.