ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Letter: Shortages should be a wake-up call to return manufacturing to the U.S.

By Mary E. DelValle
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejWDy_0fd8OtVR00

I was super-annoyed to hear about a shortage of contrast dye for CT scans. A GE Healthcare plant in Shanghai China produces most of the dye used in the U.S. That plant has been closed for several weeks due to a COVID lockdown. A radiologist on a news show said that she hoped this shortage would be a wake-up call to return manufacturing to the U.S. The host quipped that we have had numerous wake-up calls - especially these past two years, and we keep hitting the snooze button.

When factories closed in the U.S. and manufacturing was offshored, middle-class workers lost jobs and consumers were made vulnerable to hostile regimes around the world for vital consumer goods.

Why do we keep doing this?

Why can't GE Healthcare make contrast dye domestically? Why not in Illinois? Illinois used to be a manufacturing powerhouse. I think it could be again. Our state is centrally located, and it has access to rivers, the Great Lakes and an extensive rail network. Our natural advantages are the reason this state was originally settled.

Governor Pritzker and state senators and representatives: Don't wait for the next critical shortage. Instead of spending energy on making Illinois an abortion destination, work hard (start by calling GE Healthcare!) to make Illinois a manufacturing destination.

Mary E. DelValle, Taylorville

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

CDC upgrades COVID risk level for 23 Illinois counties

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, the CDC has upgraded a number of Illinois counties’ community risk levels from low to medium in its latest map of the country. The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level for each county: New COVID-19 admissions […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois' gas tax compounding impacts of high fuel prices on logistics industry

As fuel prices continue to rise across the country, Illinoisans are seeing even higher prices due to the state's gas tax and that's affecting the state's logistics industry. Illinois' fuel prices are at their highest mark ever with gas prices averaging $4.82 per gallon throughout the state. Diesel fuel is currently at its all-time high of $5.28 per gallon, according to AAA.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Taylorville, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
City
Energy, IL
WAND TV

Employees to claim large payouts as Arthur company is sold

ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - As C.H.I . Overhead Doors is sold, employees will take home substantial cash pay-outs, The News-Gazette reports. The business will be sold to Nucor Corp. in a deal valued at $3 billion, current owner Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co. - a global investment firm - said. An agreement has been signed with the sale expected to close in June or soon after that time. Nucor said regulatory approval remains pending in May.
ARTHUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pritzker signs Jelani Day Bill into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed into law on Monday a bill that was directly inspired by the disappearance and death of Jelani Day. The bill requires Illinois coroners to notify and consult the FBI if they are unable to identify a body within 72 hours of the body being found. It’s a much shorter time than Carmen Bolden-Day had to wait when her son went missing in August.
ILLINOIS STATE
Polarbear

Payments are being sent to about 1.42 million Illinois Facebook users

On Thursday, March 17, the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in Hawaii upheld a landmark $650 million settlement of a privacy lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly collecting and storing “biometric data” without first giving notice and getting consent. Excepting further appeal, the money was to be transferred to Illinois class members in a span of 60 days.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct Scans#Shanghai China#Ct#Ge Healthcare#Covid
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says midterm elections may be difficult for Democrats

Gov. J.B. Pritzker conceded Thursday that the midterm elections later this year could be rough on Democrats. Illinois Republicans are energized after the GOP’s gubernatorial win in Virginia, hoping the momentum swings the state from blue to red and a similar situation sets up in the Land of Lincoln.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Report: Illinoisan property tax bills grow faster than incomes, home values

Residential property tax bills in Illinois have grown 268 percent since 1990. Median household incomes have grown just 127 percent and home values 114 percent. The property taxes Illinoisans pay are punitive any way you cut them, according to Wirepoints’ latest report on Illinois property taxes. Property tax bills...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

New Rare, Severe Hepatitis Cases Found in Illinois Kids

Why are three Illinois kids now sick with a rare, severe form of hepatitis? That's the question puzzling medical minds. As NBC Today reports, all three kids are under the age of 10. One kid even required a liver transplant. The CDC and WHO have already found cases in kids...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
wmay.com

Settlement Checks Going Out To Illinois Facebook Users

Checks have started going out to Facebook users in Illinois as part of a settlement of complaints that the social media giant violated the state’s biometric privacy law. A lawsuit accused Facebook of collecting and storing facial recognition data without the proper consent. As part of the settlement, Facebook...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Ameren installing LED streetlights in central Illinois

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois is partnering with communities in six central Illinois counties to upgrade neighborhood streetlights with more energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) streetlights. Ameren Illinois is replacing approximately 1,280 existing sodium vapor, mercury vapor and metal halide streetlights with LEDs. Replacement started May 2 and it is expected to be completed by […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy