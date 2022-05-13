ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Aaron Parker: Waived by Carolina

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Parker was waived by the Panthers on Thursday, Darin Gantt of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Jalen McCleskey: Waived by Saints

The Saints waived McClesky on Sunday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. McCleskey will look for a new team to make his professional debut with after failing to find the field in his lone season with the Saints. The 2021 undrafted free agent is entering his age-25 season and will have a chance to be claimed on waivers by interested teams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Jessie Bates has no intention of signing franchise tag, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their most successful season in recent memory, but are now at a crossroads with one of the more important figures that had them playing for a Super Bowl in 2021. The club placed the franchise tag on Jessie Bates in March, but the veteran safety has yet to sign the one-year contract and it doesn't appear like he'll be doing so anytime soon. Bates has no intentions of playing the 2022 season under the franchise tag, according to USA TODAY Sports+.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
CBS Sports

Notre Dame football recruiting: Four-star edge Owen Wafle commits to Fighting Irish live on CBS Sports HQ

The 2023 recruiting cycle is raging, but it's never too early to look ahead to the 2024 offseason. Owen Wafle, a four-star defensive end from the Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey, announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Monday live on CBS Sports HQ. Wafle chose the Fighting Irish over other finalists Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers and Vanderbilt.
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Late scratch Saturday

Lowe was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays for an unspecified reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's not yet clear whether Lowe is dealing with an injury, but he was removed from the lineup with under an hour before first pitch. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone and bat eighth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Alex Blandino: Shipped to Seattle

Blandino was sent from San Francisco to Seattle on Saturday in exchange for Stuart Fairchild. The move sees the two sides swap depth options. Blandino doesn't have a 40-man roster spot and has spent the year with Triple-A Sacramento, where he's hit .183/.309/.280. He owns a .226/.339/.291 slash line in 279 career major-league plate appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Parker
CBS Sports

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Plays catch

Newcomb (ankle) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Newcomb hit the injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. The fact that he's playing catch three days later suggests that his absence may not be a particularly long one. He's expected to resume mound work soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Socks second homer

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Orioles. He opened the scoring with an RBI two-bagger in the third inning before swatting a solo shot in the sixth, his second homer of the year. Cabrera has seven hits in the last four games, including three extra-base knocks, to push his slash line on the season up to .276/.325/.381 with 12 RBI through 29 contests. The 39-year-old is nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career, but he's still capable of making a contribution.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Plays 17 minutes in Game 7 beatdown

Ayton ended Sunday's 123-90 loss to the Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 17 minutes. Foul trouble was mostly to blame for Ayton's low minute total, as he picked up his third...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Panthers
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: On bench Saturday

Rivera isn't starting Saturday against Colorado. Rivera started in the last two games and went 0-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts. MJ Melendez will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Claimed by Pirates

Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates on Monday. Heineman was sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and he'll be claimed by the Pirates several days later. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 major-league games early in the year and went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Since Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment Monday, Heineman will likely join the big-league club as catching depth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Dealing with ankle sprain

Adames was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Sunday's game at Miami, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the first inning Sunday when he safely slid into home plate, and he was removed from the contest one inning later. Adames will be re-evaluated Monday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: No longer starting Monday

Poteet won't start Monday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet was initially slated to start in Monday's series opener after Jesus Luzardo (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list, but Sandy Alcantara was pushed up a day. However, the Marlins haven't yet announced a starter for Tuesday's matchup against Washington, so it's possible Poteet takes the mound in that game.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Exits Sunday's game

Mateo was removed from Sunday's game against the Tigers with rib cage soreness, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. The 26-year-old collided with Detroit first baseman Spencer Torkelson while attempting to bunt for a base hit during the second inning, and the middle infielder was forced to leave the contest a couple innings later. Mateo has started 31 of 35 games at shortstop this season, so any absence would be significant for Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Not in Saturday's lineup

Nola isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta. Nola went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and a walk in Friday's series opener, but he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jorge Alfaro will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Rehab assignment moves to Dayton

Votto (illness) will continue his rehab assignment at High-A Dayton on Tuesday. Votto began his rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday and went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI, three walks and two strikeouts over two games. The Triple-A club is traveling to Nashville this week, so the 38-year-old will stay closer to home to continue his rehab in Dayton. Manager David Bell is hopeful that Votto will be able to rejoin the Reds for their weekend road trip in Toronto.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy