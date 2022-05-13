ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

120 evacuated near historic mining town as fire burns beneath Pikes Peak

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJrus_0fd8OSrw00
Photo Credit: Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Late Thursday afternoon, Colorado Springs started to get really smoky, in part due to a wildfire that sparked near Cripple Creek, a historic mining town on the western side of Pikes Peak.

Dubbed the 'High Park' fire, the blaze has since scorched close to 400 acres of land, prompting 120 people to evacuate. As of an 11 PM report, there was no containment, with crews set to work the fire through the night.

The evacuation took place at the Lakemoor Subdivision. At last report, no structures had been destroyed.

Another day of wind and high fire danger is ahead.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

At more than 1,500 acres, wildfire near Pikes Peak grows – but so does containment

According to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team, the High Park Fire that's burning in Colorado's Teller County has reached 1,558 acres with 27 percent containment, as of a report sent out on Monday morning. While this reveals some growth, it also shows a big uptick from the 10 percent containment that was reported on Sunday morning when the fire was just 1,172 acres.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Westbound Highway 24 reopened at Cave of the Winds

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation has re-opened westbound Highway 24 near Cave of the Winds, just west of Manitou Springs, at mile marker 297, Monday evening. According to CDOT, the lanes were closed due to fire activity, for about an hour. CDOT cameras showed smoke along the westbound lanes. The post Westbound Highway 24 reopened at Cave of the Winds appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

59 animals evacuated from High Park Fire

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Teller County Animal Control has evacuated 59 animals from the High Park Fire as of Sunday. PBJ Cattle Company has assisted with sheltering evacuated live stock. Food for the animals have been donated by Divide Feed. The County Animal Response Team (CART) and Park County Animal Control along with other volunteers […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Cripple Creek, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Cripple Creek, CO
OutThere Colorado

5 things to know about the High Park wildfire burning in Teller County

The High Park fire in Teller County sparked on Thursday afternoon, as dangerous fire weather conditions were being experienced throughout the state. 1. Size: On Sunday morning at around 8:45 AM, officials reported that the fire had grown to an estimated 1,172 acres. 2. Evacuations: Mandatory evacuation orders have been...
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs announces burn ban with jail time as possible punishment

A burn ban will go into effect in Colorado Springs starting at noon Monday, the city's fire department said in a news release. The order will be in place until further notice. The burn ban comes after several blazes broke out in the city last week, including one that killed a woman at a Colorado Springs mobile home park. Another fire on the city's northeast side, called the Akerman fire, resulted in about 20 structures damaged and an arrest of a man on suspicion of firing woods or prairie.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Pikes Peak#High Park
cpr.org

A burn ban is now in effect in Colorado Springs. Here’s what that means.

A burn ban went into effect at noon today for Colorado Springs. That means all recreational fires, fireworks, and trash burning will not be allowed within city limits. The ban comes on the heels of a deadly structure fire at a mobile home park and several destructive grass fires in Colorado Springs. The city's fire department says current drought conditions are expected to continue, only increasing the danger. Outdoor cooking with propane is allowed, but not in city-owned parks or open spaces. Anyone caught breaking those rules could face jail time or a fine of up to $2,500.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

High Park Fire Nears 1,000 Acres As Firefighters Set Own Fires To Protect Homes

(CBS4) — In a pre-emptive strike intended to eliminate trees and grasses in a controlled fashion, fire crews Saturday ignited “burnouts” near homes now threatened by the High Park Fire west of Cripple Creek. The burnouts are meant to remove fuels that could otherwise burn out of control should the High Park blaze continue it wind-driven march to the east and toward the homes. Those burnouts contributed Saturday to an increase in the fire’s acreage, High Park Fire Incident Commander Matt Norton said in a press conference Saturday morning. Tim Kroening, @COParksWildlife Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region, observes the High...
PARK COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
OutThere Colorado

Fire updates: Evacuation orders expand for fire near Cripple Creek; Alturas fire near Colorado Springs Airport 100% contained

The latest updates on fires in the Pikes Peak region:. The High Park fire had grown to 931 acres as of 7 p.m. Friday. It is still at zero containment. The evacuation site for the High Park fire has been moved to Woodland Park High School; the Cripple Creek site has been shut down, officials with the Teller County Sheriff's Officer announced.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Couple loses everything in house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bethany Weiss and Joseph Schoenberger said they were taking a nap Thursday afternoon when they awoke suddenly to the sound of explosions. They looked outside and see flames everywhere in their neighborhood. “Lost, sad, devastated,” said Schoenberger. In an interview with KRDO Newschannel 13 Monday, the couple explained those are The post Couple loses everything in house fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Body of 21-year-old found near popular trail in Boulder

The body of a 21-year-old man was discovered near the Mount Sanitas Trail in Boulder County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. The Boulder County Communications Center was alerted to the presence of a body, found just off the trail, by a member of the public at 3:22 PM.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy