120 evacuated near historic mining town as fire burns beneath Pikes Peak

Photo Credit: Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Late Thursday afternoon, Colorado Springs started to get really smoky, in part due to a wildfire that sparked near Cripple Creek, a historic mining town on the western side of Pikes Peak.

Dubbed the 'High Park' fire, the blaze has since scorched close to 400 acres of land, prompting 120 people to evacuate. As of an 11 PM report, there was no containment, with crews set to work the fire through the night.

The evacuation took place at the Lakemoor Subdivision. At last report, no structures had been destroyed.

Another day of wind and high fire danger is ahead.