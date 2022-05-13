ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slate Hill, NY

Wrestling: Minisink Valley's Sofia Macaluso to compete at World Championships in Bulgaria

By Melissa Kramer, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago
It's no secret that Minisink Valley wrestling is dominant.

The program just keeps earning more prestigious accolades. For the first time in Section 9 wrestling, at least one male wrestler has made it to the World Championships. Warriors' Zack Ryder was the first to accomplish this feat. Now, Sofia Macaluso punched her ticket in the female division.

After winning six matches in Fort Worth, Texas, with a best two-out-of-three finals, Macaluso earned a trip to wrestle in the U20 World Championship in Bulgaria from Aug. 14-21.

It has been a dream of hers since she was 12 years old, she said.

"It is an unbelievable accomplishment," Minisink Valley coach Kevin Gallagher said. "She’s on the lower-end of the age group, so she’s still in high school, which doesn’t happen very often. But Sofia is so tough. She works so hard. She’s wanted this for a long time. And she just went out and really dominated everybody in the tournament, including the finals. It was two out of three, but she won both matches, so it didn’t have to go to a third. She looked good the whole time, pinned a lot of people and just dominated.”

Sofia's sister, Mia, earned a spot in the event in 2021. Mia placed fourth this time around.

“They were both out there and placed, which is an awesome accomplishment for the whole Macaluso family," Gallagher said. "I’m happy for them. And obviously, Sofia. Sofia is one of the nicest people in the world, but once that whistle blows she turns it on. And she is so focused on just wrestling, that she gets it done. She absolutely loves this sport and has fun doing it, and that’s why she is so successful, I think.”

And it didn't come easy for Sofia, now a high school senior, who wrestled at 57 kilograms. During her sophomore year, she tore her meniscus and MCL and underwent surgery on both. She went back for a second surgery on her meniscus, after she still had pain after the first.

And now, after overcoming injury, Macaluso faced college wrestlers on her way to the top. She faced NAIA All-American Devin Patton from Texas Wesleyan. In the semifinals, she matched up with Southern Oregon NAIA national champion Carolina Moreno, in which she came from behind to win. Finally, she battled college All-American Claire DiCugno, who returned from the World Team, and Macaluso won 8-3 and 9-2.

Macaluso has had quite the year. She helped lead her team to a NYSPHSSA dual meet title. She also finished as a runner-up in the Section 9 individual championships. Along the way, she also won the "Org/Sullivan Officials Sportsmanship" award at the Friends of Section 9 wrestling awards.

Before she heads to Bulgaria, she will wrestle in the Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, which will take place July 8-10.

“This tournament brings you places," Sofia Macaluso said on the World Championships. "I’m lucky to have such a big community in Minisink for people to sponsor me, and I’m so lucky to have people to help me get places and have such a big family to help me raise money for all these places that I go to."

Teammate Mikey Altomer will look to make it a trifecta of Minisink Valley teammates competing internationally. He has also had a very successful last couple of weeks, wrestling Greco-Roman style at a tournament in Las Vegas.

Altomer plans on wrestling Greco-Roman style in college and his performance in Las Vegas qualified him for the USA team in the Pan-Am Games. He has practiced with coach Scott Green, who is the coach at West Point is more familiar with the style.

Altomer has had a successful high school season, winning a section title at 172 pounds, but he came up just short at the NYSPHSAA tournament in Albany, finishing as the runner-up.

“When you come short of losing after you put in a lot of effort, it kind of beats you up," Altomer said. "But my coaches [Kevin] Gallagher, Raccioppi and [Scott] Hendershot, and even my medical trainer Matt, they told me not to give up and that I’m going to come back stronger. I had that chance right there at nationals, so I definitely was not going to come up short that time and definitely did not want to. You just have to act like you haven’t lost a match yet.”

Altomer said he had a lot of people congratulating him and that it was also his birthday.

"My family had a little get-together celebrating my win and also my birthday at the same time, so that was pretty exciting to come home to that," he said. "It was definitely a good experience to have. I haven’t won a national tournament like that ever. I’ve always come up short, I’ve always taken second, third, all the time, my whole life, peewees, high school, but it definitely felt good winning that one, too.”

He wrestled at 180 pounds.

"I’m definitely feeling way stronger at this weight class and a lot bigger, so I’m matching the strength of everyone," Altomer said. "Honestly, I think I’m out-strengthening everyone in the competition.”

Altomer will be wrestling in a tournament in Ohio in a couple of weeks, which will qualify him for the World team if he wins.

