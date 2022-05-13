ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Huskers confirm suspended assistant coach Chuck Love resigns

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zox3u_0fd8O9Qc00

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska associate head coach Chuck Love, who was suspended with pay three months ago, has left the program.

The university's athletic department on Friday confirmed Love's resignation.

Nebraska announced Feb. 19 that Love had been suspended but didn't disclose a reason, calling it a personnel matter.

Love was in his sixth season at Nebraska with head coach Amy Williams. He previously worked on Williams’ staff at South Dakota.

“I could not be more proud to have been a part of such an amazing and supportive coaching staff. It has truly been an honor,” he wrote on social media. “That said, I have come to the decision to move on and be with my family and explore other opportunities. I will never forget how amazing this fan base has been. Thank you NEBRASKA!”

Love's suspension coincided with the departure of sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin. Neither was on the bench for a Feb. 17 game at Penn State.

Williams has not said why Scoggin is no longer on the team. Scoggin started all 25 games she played, averaged 8.4 points and was the Big Ten's third-leading 3-point shooter (42%).

Nebraska was 24-9 last season and lost to Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
South Dakota State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska College Basketball
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Lincoln, NE
College Basketball
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Williams
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy