ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, NY

Liverpool man convicted of manslaughter for Boonville crash that killed two women

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7Hdr_0fd8O38G00

A man charged in a 2020 crash in Boonville that killed two people was convicted of manslaughter this week.

Rakwan Marshall, 24, of Liverpool was convicted of two counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault, both felonies, as well as various vehicle and traffic violations, Oneida County Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Kelleher said.

Kelleher, who prosecuted the case, said the jury gave their verdict Monday following a trial lasting from May 2 through May 6 in Oneida County Court.

Marshall was driving south on State Route 12 in Boonville on Sept. 12, 2020, when he moved into the northbound lane to pass a vehicle and struck a car head-on, New York State Police reported at the time.

The operator of the other vehicle, Sarah Stinebrickner, was injured in the crash. Her passenger, 42-year-old Cary Croniser, of Boonville, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman riding with Marshall, 19-year-old Yairis Brito of Utica, died 11 days later from her injuries, Kelleher said.

In the days following the crash, state police sought information from anyone who had witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it. Kelleher said civilian testimony in court from those who'd seen the SUV drive past outlined Marshall's reckless driving. While no alcohol or other substances were found in his system, he was found to have reached a top of speed of 100 miles per hour seconds before the crash, she said.

Marshall is scheduled to be sentenced July 6 in Oneida County Court, according to court records. The maximum penalty for second-degree manslaughter is an indeterminate sentence of 5 to 15 years in state prison, Kelleher said. She said the victims' families will likely speak at the sentencing.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Police charge man after using a cane during an attack

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man was given felony charges after allegedly attacking a man with a cane during a dispute in Utica on May 15th. On Sunday, officers arrived at a residence on the 800 block of Oswego Street to investigate...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica man accused of beating victim with cane

UTICA — A 33-year-old man is accused of beating another man with a walking cane on Oswego Street Sunday morning, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Kareem Cohen, of Utica, repeatedly struck another man with the cane in the 800 block of Oswego St. at about 8:50 a.m. Sunday. The victim suffered several cuts and bruises in the attack, and he was treated at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, police stated.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man charged after domestic dispute

ROME — A 42-year-old man has been charged following a domestic dispute with his sister in Rome, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Steven J. Brown, of Rome, was in an argument with his sister at her home on Erie Boulevard West at about 9:48 p.m. May 3. Police said Brown put his hands on his sister and she took him outside.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boonville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Boonville, NY
County
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Liverpool, NY
Liverpool, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
Romesentinel.com

UPDATE: Police locate missing Vienna teen

VIENNA — A 15-year-old boy reported missing after running away from home in Vienna very early Monday morning has been located, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The teen — Zaren Domena — was found around 5 p.m. by law enforcement officials. Earlier Monday, sheriff's deputies...
VIENNA, NY
informnny.com

NYSP in Auburn arrest 17-year-old on assault charges

AUBURN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teenager was arrested on May 13 after allegedly striking a 23-year-old with a knife. According to a press release from New York State Police, troopers were dispatched to a report of an assault at 11288 Bonta Bridge Road in the village of Meridian around 10:42 p.m. on Friday. An investigation revealed that 23-year-old Sean R. Broadwell was walking to his residence with his brother when a verbal argument ensued with a group of neighbor teens behind 11288 Bonta Bridge Road.
AUBURN, NY
WIBX 950

Man Wanted on Felony Strangulation Charges in Vernon

Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant in Oneida County. The New York State Police says 31-year-old Franklin Velazquez has an active warrant from the Vernon Town Court. Velazquez is charged with felony strangulation from an incident that is alleged to...
VERNON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man faces third contempt charge

ROME — A 20-year-old man is facing his third contempt charge in Rome so far this year for continued harassment of a woman, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Wilfredo Cotto III, of Rome, opened a bedroom window from the outside in the 100 block of Turin St. around 10:50 p.m. April 23, ordering the woman inside to open the front door for him. Police said the woman did so out of fear of Cotto.
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#New York State Police#Traffic Violations#Violent Crime#State Route 12
News 8 WROC

State police arrest Rochester man for guns and drugs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on the city’s northeast side Sunday. New York State Police officials say 29-year-old Tireek Burden was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. on North Clinton Avenue. Authorities say Burden was in possession of two illegal handguns and drugs. According to police, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

Police seize ghost gun, drugs during arrest in East Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police seized a ghost gun and drugs during an arrest late Sunday night in East Utica. Around 10:30 p.m., it was reported that a man had a handgun in the area of Albany Street and Kossuth Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man charged after alleged gas station drive-offs

ROME — A Rome man has been charged with two gas station drive-offs from separate Stewart's Shops in Rome, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Celestino Fonseca, 43, of Rome, filled up his vehicle with $50 worth of gas and then $60 worth of gas from both the Stewart's on Floyd Avenue and the Stewart's on Erie Boulevard in late April, on two separate occasions. Both times, police said Fonseca drove off without paying for the gas — and store employees captured his vehicle and license plate.
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Romesentinel.com

Rome woman charged after threatening man with a knife, police say

A 47-year-old woman is accused of threatening a male victim with a knife in Rome on Sunday, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Tanya A. Larsen, of Rome, was in an argument with a man at a residence in the 100 block of W. North St. around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said Larsen repeatedly shoved the man to the floor, and at one point held a knife to his throat.
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

Inconvenient Stabbing at Store in Sherburne

Sometimes timing is everything. A Sherburne woman is now under arrest after an investigator with the New York State Police just happened to be walking into a store while a fight was taking place. The New York State Police says an investigator was walking into a Stewart's Shop on State...
SHERBURNE, NY
Lite 98.7

Fatal ATV Accident in Kirkland Under Investigation

An Oneida County man is dead following an ATV accident on Saturday night. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to a private home on Bogusville Hill Road in the town of Kirkland, New York at approximately 7:00pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Sheriff Rob Maciol says...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WWLP

New Hartford PD asking for assistance in the search for missing girl

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a runaway juvenile from New Hartford. 14-year-old Brooke Jobson is a white female.Weight: 115lbsHeight: 5’02”Eye Color: BlueHair Color: Black   She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black long-sleeve t-shirt. A last known time and […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WNYT

Albany juveniles arrested on weapons charges

Three Albany juveniles are facing charges, accused of driving a stolen car with a weapon inside. Albany County deputies spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen in Troy and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off, side swiping a Sheriff's patrol car. The driver eventually stopped on...
ALBANY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fugitive of the Week: Laura Sheridan

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Laura Sheridan.  The 35-year-old Liverpool resident is 5’3” tall, weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sheridan is wanted for six separate bench warrants:  Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree from an incident in 2021.  […]
News 8 WROC

Troopers charge man with drugs, weapon possession during traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Troopers with New York State Police pulled over a vehicle after noticing the driver the passenger were not wearing their seat belts Friday evening in Rochester on Hollenbeck Street. Troopers spoke to the driver and passenger, Brandon Statham, of Rochester. NYSP said neither occupants had a driver’s license and were asked […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
808
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy