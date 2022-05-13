ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP student reaches for higher education dreams

By Jasmine Perry
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – There’s a saying many often refer to: where there’s a will, there’s a way and that is what one student did.

Jordan Dominguez is a senior at the University of Texas at El Paso where he faced challenges, including financial hardships but still paved his own path.

“Something I grew from as a challenge, I found it, instead of a challenge, being a reward,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez was offered a Terry Foundation Scholarship to attend UTEP. Where he found his calling to help first-generation students reach their success.

“And we have a lot of access to resources, like meeting a lot of important people here on campus. A lot of people will refer to us and certain things because they know the quality that it takes to be a Terry Scholar and so those are some of the opportunities that let me have open doors,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez was a part of so many organizations from the Student Government Association, Phi Delta Data, and the University Honors Programs.

Out of all the programs, Dominguez says the Terry Scholarship Foundation helped him fulfill his college dreams.

“Because of one, they fully funded my education, but they truly brought me amazing friends and family,” Dominguez said.

During his experiences with UTEP Chamber Singers, he had the opportunity to study in England.

“The University Chorus, the University of constant coral, and then the University of Chamber Singers, and with them, I was able to study abroad and go to lead for like two weeks in the Fall semester of 2019,” Dominguez said.

Working for UTEP’s student engagement and leadership center, Dominguez tells us he truly enjoys watching other UTEP students succeed and become amazing leaders.

He advises graduating high school seniors to apply for internships and scholarships, and be a part of an organization.

He says the more you’re involved in school, the more you will succeed. This Fall, Dominguez will be attending UTEP for his Master’s in Administration and is looking forward to what the future holds.

